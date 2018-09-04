On Site in Stockholm for the All-New Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 Reveal

The Takeaway

At a media roundtable with Dr. Zetsche, the question of fuzzy boundaries among the sub-brands was raised—or, as Zetsche put it, answering a question with a hypothetical: "When a Mercedes gets an electric drive, it becomes an EQ; when a Maybach gets an electric drive—does it become an EQ?"

And there might be some minor issues in that regard, at first. (Zetsche also said that he would "be surprised if we had to wait 10 years" to see a full-electric AMG vehicle.) But in fact, EQ signals the first step in Daimler's all-out conversion from fossil-fuel-powered cars to electric vehicles and the general "mobility" mentality. It's not that, in 10 years, some Mercedes-AMG (or -Maybach, or -Benz) vehicles will be electric, and others won't; by then, likely all new Mercedes cars will be electric—and some of those EVs will be badged "AMG," or "Maybach," or "Benz."

In a sense, EQ is designed to fail as a sub-brand by succeeding wildly as a concept. It all starts with the EQC 400. When you look at this car, you're looking at the future of Mercedes-Benz as we know it.