Apple Car Patents Reveal Haptic Feedback Seats and Intricate Roof Design

People have been waiting for Apple to make a car for years, and with the company rehiring a former Tesla engineer and dozens of other ex-employees earlier in August, speculation is at an all-time high. Project Titan, as the Cupertino-based company’s electric car project is dubbed, has just added two new patents to its rumor mill: an intricate sunroof comprised of movable panels with nonlinear tracks and a haptic feedback system for “dynamic seating.”

Since both of these patent applications, spotted by iDropNews, granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office last week could feasibly shape the final result of Apple’s first foray into the automobile industry, we should take a close look at what the two filings specifically entail. Let’s get into it.

The sunroof patent, titled simply “Movable panels with nonlinear tracks,” gives a simple description of itself. The speculated vehicle would have two tracks, allowing the sunroof panels to open and close in a non-linear fashion, with a connected arm doing all the heavy lifting.

“The arm pivots with respect to the first track and the second track in correspondence with the lateral spacing between the first track and the second track during movement of the arm along the first track and the second track,” the patent reads.

Repetitive albeit patently required wording aside, the proposed design would see a retractable sunroof allowing for more natural light to enter than in your standard, contemporary counterparts. Presumably, the process of switching between various configurations would be as sleek and smooth as Apple consumers expect from the user experience-focused company.