Kia Unveils Virtual Reality 2018 Stinger Test Drive at Detroit Auto Show
The virtual reality test drive will take users along three iconic roads across the globe, highlighting the Kia Stinger's design and performance.
Kia has been ramping up a huge marketing launch for the all-new 2018 Kia Singer. With the North American International Auto Show in Detroit this week, they reached down into their bag of tricks to bust out something extra special for us. Next week, Kia will begin offering what they call a four-dimensional virtual reality test drive.
The immersive 4D experience is a virtual reality presentation that puts customers behind the wheel of the Kia Stinger. The experience allows them to feel the speed, agility, responsiveness, and handling of Kia’s best performance production model ever. The virtual drive will take users through provincial towns of Southern France, along the Pacific Coast Highway, and to the Cadwell Park motor racing circuit in England.
Kia’s got a high-tech VR setup ready to go at Detroit but you can also check out the presentation from the comfort of your own home. Virtual test drives will also be available at Kia.com and jauntvr.com. Mobile users can also access the presentation via the Jaunt app on Android and iOS.
During the virtual test drive, voices of Kia representatives tell you about the test drive locations as well as give details on the Stinger’s design, performance, and high-end features. If you’re lucky enough to check out the display at the show, five projectors will display the immersive presentation onto three projection screens and a specially programmed floor. The floor provides haptic feedback produced by a modified suspension rig that matches the twists and turns of the road as you go along.
Speaking on the 4D event, Saad Chehab, Vice President of Marketing Communications at Kia Motors America, said, “With a 0-60 time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 167 miles per hour, the Stinger is like nothing anyone has ever seen from Kia before and the 4D Stinger Experience takes virtual reality way beyond the visual to connect with consumers and enthusiasts at the visceral level. Every twist and turn, every rush of acceleration and every braking run is experienced as if you, the driver, are in command. Stinger is a vehicle that you need to feel to truly appreciate.”
I don’t have a fancy VR setup at home but there is a Kia dealer right around the corner. Maybe I’ll have to go do this the old-fashioned way.
- RELATEDHuman Drivers, Lend Me Your Votes: The Kia Stinger Should Be the 2018 North American Car of the YearThe new Honda Accord is worthy, but I'm voting for the Kia, and the continuation of our driving species. I urge my fellow jurors to do the same.READ NOW
- RELATEDAll the Trucks (and Cars) You Need to See at the 2018 Detroit Auto ShowThe Silverado, Ram and Ranger pickups will dominate Motown, but save some love for cars like the VW Jetta—their feelings are getting hurt.READ NOW
- RELATEDVroom’s Virtual Reality Showrooms Could Redefine Car BuyingReal-life test drives could become a thing of the past. (But we hope they don't.)READ NOW