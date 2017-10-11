The Lexus LC's Blue Paint Took 15 Years To Develop

If a child was born the day Lexus began developing the LC's new shade of fancy blue paint, that kid today would only be a year away from legally climbing behind the wheel.

Yes, that was a very roundabout way of saying Lexus spent a whopping 15 years working on what they call Structural Blue. Inspired by the blue Morpho butterfly, Structural Blue consists of a super-iridescent hue that constantly shifts as light dances over it. Lexus claims that while normal automotive blue paint reflects less than 50 percent of incoming light as blue, Structural Blue reflects almost 100 percent. That's almost all of the blue, people. Much blue. So navy. Very reflect. Wow.