Mobility Showdown: Bird Scooter vs. Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG in Santa Monica

There is no good reason to compare an electric Bird Scooter to a $200,000 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, but there is a fundamental one: both move people from A to B. That they do it differently doesn't make a comparison less relevant. It makes it more relevant. Welcome to mobility. Forget the shills, consultants and experts. Mobility has and always will mean the ability to move or be moved freely and easily. Mobility began with sandals, greatly improved with the advent of the wheel, and now extends all the way to commercial aviation. If it helps you get from A to B faster than walking barefoot, it's a mobility solution. But there's a catch. Modern American society was created by, for, and around cars. The more cars on the road, the worse the traffic, and the worse cars become as a mobility solution. In cities like LA, where public transit sucks, your alternatives are motorcycles, biking, and walking. Each bring their own set of pros and cons. Enter Bird, a dockless electric scooter rental startup that seemed to come out of nowhere and has raised $400 million at a valuation of $2B, to the consternation of anyone who didn't invest in the friends and family round. Bird launched earlier this year in Santa Barbara, San Francisco and Santa Monica. Yadda, yadda. If you don't know the details, you already missed your chance to get in on the latest bubble to come out of Silicon Valley. I'd love to discuss it, but we're here to answer a much more fun question: Is a Bird scooter rental better than a Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG when it comes to getting around Santa Monica? In order to find out, I took a 2018 S63 AMG Coupe to Bird's native habitat and spent the weekend comparing LA's favorite German lease to something I wanted to hate. You won't believe what happened next.

Alex Roy The Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG is a very good car. But its price is an insult.

PRICE A 2018 Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe is an expensive car. We could talk about value, but if that word means anything to you, you wouldn't be looking at anything with an AMG badge. The one I tested was $208,295 with options. Base examples start at $167,700, but that's irrelevant because no one has them in stock. If you want one, you'll have to special order it. Which no one does, because the kind of person who wants an S63 AMG isn't going to wait. Because they're not actually car-shopping, they're badge-shopping. Because they don't actually like cars. Or driving—if they like driving, they own something else. A Bird scooter has no price, because you can't put a price on happiness. Well, you can, but it's not a 1-to-1 correlation to an actual Bird scooter. If you wanted to buy the example I used—a Xiaomi m365—it would cost you approximately $499 on Amazon. But then you'd have to chain it up every time you stopped, or carry it inside with you, which is annoying. If that made sense, Xioami wouldn't have any excess product to sell to Bird. Winner: Bird COST-PER-MILE Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG Coupe: If you have to ask, stop reading now.

Bird Scooter: $0.15 Winner: Bird

Alex Roy Lots of birds in Santa Monica. Lots.

AVAILABILITY An S63 AMG Coupe is almost always available at Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills, which requires an Uber or Lyft to take you there. After initial delivery, it's always available if you're willing to wait for the restaurant valet, which will cost at least 15 bucks, every time. Or $20 if you tip them to leave it in front of the restaurant, assuming no one showed up with a cooler car, which is always a possibility in LA. (AMG? No. One. Cares.) Or you can just walk to the parking lot where you put it. Not a lot of lots in Santa Monica. Bird Scooter availability is very good. Open the app. Find Bird. They're usually close. If not, take an Uber. No need to walk anywhere or tip anyone. Womp. Womp. Winner: Bird ONBOARDING Onboarding with Mercedes-Benz sucks, because you have to go to a car dealer, but it sucks even more because you will likely meet other Benz shoppers. And at least two people who work at Mercedes-Benz of Beverly Hills. At least you only have to do it once every 24-36 months, depending on the length of your lease. You could buy your AMG, but that would be insane because of Kelley Blue Book and Tavarish's work on Youtube. The day after a lease ends, the only thing more worthless than an AMG is any Maserati ever made. Another hassle of onboarding a Benz? Insurance. You have to call someone. If there's a crash, you have to call someone else—probably a few people. Driving a Benz (or really any car) in Santa Monica is nothing but a hassle. You're always in fear of having to call people you don't want to, none of whom want to talk to you, either. Onboarding with Bird is amazing. You download the app, you open it, and—voila! Birds are available. Also, if you have a crash, drop it, run two blocks away, call 911 and tell them someone stole the Bird from you ten minutes earlier. We'll cover this in great detail in my upcoming article, Offboarding. Winner: Bird

Alex Roy This amazing exterior is totally useless in Santa Monica.

EXTERIOR The exterior of the S63 AMG is gorgeous, but it has a major problem, in that it exists. So much busy bodywork for no purpose except to excite teenage boys, other owners, and the guy holding the tip bucket at the local car wash. The only time you want an exterior in Santa Monica is if it rains, in which case no one is looking at your car anyway, and you might as well take an Uber.

Alex Roy Function, meet form.

Bird scooters don't have or need an exterior, which would only get in the way of slicing through traffic, parking, and ditching it once you're done with it. Winner: Bird

Alex Roy The S63 AMG's interior is stunning. Also, stunningly irrelevant.

INTERIOR The Bird scooter has no interior because it doesn't need one. The S63 AMG's interior is both comfortable and stunning. It's also stunningly irrelevant if you consider whether you'd rather be comfortable, or already at your destination. It's a beautiful bow on a failed mobility solution; in LA traffic, being in an S63 AMG is like being stuck on the runway in a private plane. If the goal is driving for pleasure, buy an AMG-GT for Sunday morning drives to Malibu, and use a Bird the rest of the time. Want to go out with a friend at night? Neither work if you're drinking, which you probably are, in which case it's back to Uber or Lyft. Winner: Bird RIDE QUALITY The S63's ride quality is excellent, especially when stopped, which you will be much of the time because you are at a red light or in LA traffic, which is basically the same thing. The Bird scooter's ride quality is terrible, encouraging one to exploit its small size and agility to reach your destination as quickly and efficiently as possible, fulfilling the goal of mobility. Winner: Bird

Alex Roy These tires cost more than buying your Bird scooter.

HANDLING The S63 AMG's handling is as good as a 4,586-pound car's will ever be. Actually, that's not true, because there several cars of similar weight that handle better, and many cheaper cars that do, too—none of which matters, because if you're pushing the handling limit of any car on the West Side of LA, you're an idiot.

Alex Roy Don't expect much from these. Then again, you won't need much.

The Bird scooter's handling is only as good as your abilities, fulfilling Neitzsche's desire for each and every one of us to reach our full potential—or die trying—on the glorious road to mobility. Winner: Bird STORAGE The S63 AMG has tons. The Bird, none. Winner: Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG

Alex Roy Rule for luxury retail: Nothing that says "high end" on it actually is.