2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro: Adventurous Families Finally Get Modern Tech and Safety Features

Model: 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Top Line: Toyota's largest three-row SUV gets some serious off-road goodies and new technology like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Toyota Safety Sense-P that attempts to bring the ancient nameplate into modern times. What's New: Several performance-enhancing components in addition technology offerings. Regarding the former, the larger-than-life body now sit TRD-tuned, aluminum-bodied internal bypass Fox shock absorbers for better handling off-road. According to Toyota, these external-bypass shocks allow the shock’s fluid to bypass the piston through regulated ports as it moves through its travel, providing a cushioned ride during normal, everyday street-driving, but then progressively get firmer over rough trail conditions.

Off-road enthusiasts will be happy to know that the Sequoia's new hardware features 2.5-inch Fox shocks in the front, which boast seven compression zones and 2 rebound zones. The rear employs 2-inch-diameter Fox piggyback monotube shocks, which rock 47mm pistons (15mm larger than non-TRD) and stronger shock rods that are 3.2 mm larger in diameter. Things remain the same under the hood, with the 5.7-liter i-FORCE V-8 sending 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, the engine produces 90 percent of its torque at a low 2,200 rpm, helping it conquer large obstacles on the trail. Towing capacity is rated at 7,700 pounds. The new Sequoia TRD Pro also gets a few enhancements in the looks department, primarily driven by a new front fascia that features the traditional TRD Pro grille, which spells out Toyota in vintage style, instead of the brand's logo. LEDs replace the outgoing halogen headlights, and the same are used for the Rigid fog lights below. A TRD-branded skid plate and cast aluminum running boards and roof rack add to the overall outdoorsy look.

