Electric Vehicles Could Cost the Same as Gasoline and Diesel Cars by 2021: Report

Electric cars have been held back by higher average prices than their gasoline and diesel counterparts, but new research indicates that this could change over the next few years. According to the study by research firm Deloitte, EVs could cost the same as internal combustion cars by 2021.

That timeline is the most optimistic estimate; Deloitte noted that it could take until 2024 for electric cars to achieve price parity with internal combustion under less-optimal conditions. But the research firm expects sales of electric cars to grow regardless.

Combined global sales of all-electric cars and plug-in hybrids will hit four million units in 2020, or double the two million of 2018, according to Deloitte. Sales will keep climbing, reaching 12 million units in 2025 and 21 million in 2030, the firm claims. Deloitte anticipates all-electric cars will account for 70 percent of that 2030 sales figure, meaning they would outsell plug-in hybrids by that point.