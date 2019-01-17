Turbo LS-Swapped 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Makes 766 HP at the Front Wheels

Speaking of the transmission, Furches ditched the 4T65E that originally came linked to the LS4 and instead used a 4T80T sourced from a 1993 Cadillac Eldorado.

“The 4T80E is what really makes this project shine,” Furches said. “The 4T65E which originally backed the LS4 is plagued with issues. Even when ‘built’ they never seem to hold power for very long. The 4T80E, on the other hand, is a very large, very robust transaxle that GM used behind all of their flagship luxury cars for many years.”

So now we know the reason for keeping the power at the front wheels, but why so much love for this largely forgotten coupe in the first place? “Chevrolet products have always been a huge part of my life,” Furches told The Drive. He’s had Chevy dealerships in his family and grew up in Chevy culture and instantly fell in love when he got his hands on a brochure for the redesigned 2000 Monte Carlo.