Oklahoma Man Opens Fire at Taco Bell Drive-Thru Over Hot Sauce Dispute
Don't mess with people's hot sauce—or chicken nuggets, for that matter.
It’s frustrating when your order gets messed up in a fast food drive-thru, but no one is more frustrated about this than an Oklahoma man who pulled out a gun and started shooting at a Taco Bell because he did not receive sauce packets in his order.
The Smoking Gun reports that an Oklahoma City Taco Bell had an altercation with a patron at 1:25 a.m. After he placed his order and picked it up, he returned in a fit of rage yelling that he didn’t get his sauce packets. Whether it was mild, hot, or fire sauce that he requested is unknown at this time. He got so mad that he fired at least two shots at the Taco Bell but didn’t actually shoot any of the employees.
The Taco Bell crew wisely locked themselves in the bathrooms and the enraged patron came inside, “clambering around” the restaurant, presumably grabbing the sauces he required to complete his order. Then the hungry shooter left and is still at large.
The Oklahoma City Police Department is currently looking for the suspect who has been described as a black man in a green hoodie. If you happen to know someone who fits this description in the Oklahoma City area who is particularly passionate about tacos, the police might have a few questions for him.
