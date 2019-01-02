Oklahoma Man Opens Fire at Taco Bell Drive-Thru Over Hot Sauce Dispute

It’s frustrating when your order gets messed up in a fast food drive-thru, but no one is more frustrated about this than an Oklahoma man who pulled out a gun and started shooting at a Taco Bell because he did not receive sauce packets in his order.

The Smoking Gun reports that an Oklahoma City Taco Bell had an altercation with a patron at 1:25 a.m. After he placed his order and picked it up, he returned in a fit of rage yelling that he didn’t get his sauce packets. Whether it was mild, hot, or fire sauce that he requested is unknown at this time. He got so mad that he fired at least two shots at the Taco Bell but didn’t actually shoot any of the employees.