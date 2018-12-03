This Is Why the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Won't Get the Hybrid Four-Cylinder Engine
The regular Jeep Wrangler offers a four-cylinder turbocharged engine assisted by a mild-hybrid system.
Last week we finally got to take a look at the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the brand's first pickup truck in a quarter of a century. During the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show reveal, we learned a heap including information about the two engines powering the boxy pick'em up. The tried-and-true 3.6-liter Pentastar will be on board upon launch and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel is coming in 2020. But one question remained: where's the mild hybrid eTorque?
On a regular Jeep Wrangler, there's a $1,000 upgrade that nets the buyer an eTorque four-cylinder turbo engine. By utilizing a 48-volt mild hybrid system, the four-banger shifts smoother and has a better start-stop system. Additionally, it adds torque in key areas of the rev range, with power ultimately rated at 270 horsepower and 295 pound-feet.
If this engine is a premium upgrade on Wrangler, why wouldn't it be available as an engine choice on Gladiator?
The Drive reached out to Jeep with that very question, and a spokesman told us it comes down to towing and temperature management. "The 3.6-liter engine can handle the temperatures seen while towing," they said. While no knocks were mentioned against the smaller four-cylinder, it's easy to conclude that it simply wasn't created for the hauling capacity Jeep expects from the Gladiator.
Remember that the new model still needs to function as a truck, and pickup drivers tow with their vehicles. As a result, Gladiator engineers wanted to make sure buyers aren't sacrificing performance by buying the Jeep.
Gladiator has best-in-class towing at 7,650 pounds, and even the off-road-focused Rubicon is capable of lugging around 7,000. The Chevrolet Colorado diesel four-wheel drive maxes out at 7,600 pounds, but if you get the trail-ready ZR2, that drops to just 5,000.
Now, what about that eTorque V-6 that comes standard in the 2019 Ram 1500? No word on that yet, but with the diesel locked in for 2020, we'll make the hybridized six-pot our choice to hope and dream for as work capacity could reach even higher with the techy powerplant.
