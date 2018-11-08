Honda S2000 With Only 1,001 Miles Purchased by IndyCar Driver for Staggering $48,000

A 2000 Honda S2000 with just 1,001 miles in the odometer that sold for $48,000 is officially the highest-priced S2000 to ever sell on Bring a Trailer. The beloved Honda convertible, which eclipsed its previous price record of $44,500, was purchased on Tuesday by famous American IndyCar racing driver Graham Rahal.

This particular S2000 is a 2000 model year, which means it has the chassis designation of AP1. The exterior is painted in Formula Red and the interior is done in black leather. The car was originally sold to the owner of a Honda dealership in Pennsylvania, who clocked a total of 988 miles on it prior to selling it to the recent seller. The Honda S2000 has long been heralded as one of the best (and most affordable) sports cars of this century, with its high-revving naturally aspirated engine, rear-wheel drive, manual transmission-only availability, and lack of electronic aids. In fact, it is considered one of the last analog sports cars to be sold by the famous automaker.

The AP1 is known for its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that could rev astonishingly quick until it hit the fuel cutoff between 8,800 and 9,000 rpm. The AP1 is also known for being oversteer-friendly, which has helped make it a fan favorite throughout the years—up until the AP2 debuted in 2003.