Mid-Engined Cadillac Convertible? Leaked Key Fob Hints at Corvette-Based Droptop Caddy

Even in an age where the internet has made product leaks an unavoidable facet of the car business, there are still plenty of secrets lurking out there. And while GM's plans for the upcoming mid-engined Chevrolet Corvette have been about as subtle as, well, a mid-engined Corvette, The Drive has obtained pictures that suggest a Cadillac version might be in the works as well. Is this the return of the Cadillac XLR? First, the alleged proof. A tipster sent over three photos of a mysterious key fob, a nondescript chunk of plastic with seven buttons crammed on the front and a modern Cadillac badge on the back. But there are several important clues here. Aside from the customary lock/unlock, trunk open, and remote start features, the bottom-left chicklet shows a convertible roof in action. More curiously, the button directly above that appears to represent a front trunk opening, something that's only possible with a mid-engined, hybrid, or electric powertrain layout.

Supplied

In keeping with GM's habit of sharing fonts and icons between brands, the wedge-shaped car silhouette on the buttons is the very same one GM used on C7 Corvette key fobs. Then there's the fact that the shape and design key fob itself doesn't appear to line up with any existing Cadillac product.

Supplied

There's also a third photo with some serial numbers visible. We reached out to Cadillac and GM for more information on the pictures, and we'll update if we hear back. This is all circumstantial evidence—but it does suggest a convertible Cadillac cousin to the C8 Corvette could be in the works.

Supplied