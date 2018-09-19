Texas Siblings Surprise Dad With Ford Mustang Sold to Pay Cancer Treatment 17 Years Ago
Craigslist played a big role in bringing the car-loving family back together.
Two siblings from San Antonio, Texas are making headlines around the country after giving their father a very special and emotional present. Jake and Jeni Ryan gave their father, Wesley Ryan, the very same 1993 Ford Mustang he sold 17 years ago to cover the expenses of his wife's cancer treatment.
According to My SA, the white Ford Mustang played a big role in the family as Jake and Jeni rode in it when they were toddlers. When their mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the early 2000s, the Mustang was listed for sale and the profits helped cover some of the towering medical expenses.
The Drive contacted Jake to find out how he was able to reunite his father with his former car, to which he answered: "I just so happen to search the good 'ol internet and wandered onto Craigslist, and I came across the car. Emailed the previous owner, spoke for maybe 5-10 mins, and struck a deal. Flew to the owner's place, which was about 1.5 hours away from me, and rolled her up on the trailer."
A (vertical) video accompanied a Facebook post that read: "I know how much it broke him in half seeing that car drive away from him. A day I’ll never forget. Well... She’s back home pops and here to stay this time. Looking forward to building this car with you this time instead of being in a booster seat looking out the window."
Currently, Laura Ryan is cancer-free, and the Mustang is once again with its original owner. Back when Wesley Ryan first had the Fox Body he affectionately named it Christine after the Stephen King story about a demonically possessed car. Jake told The Drive that the car carries a 347 cubic-inch stroker engine that Wesley had installed in the '90's. While the Mustang isn't currently running, Jake assures us that the bodywork and interior show little signs of wear.
When asked what he wanted to do after getting it in running order, Jake replied: "Drive it till the wheels fall off, so I can rebuild it again."
