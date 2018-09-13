2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition: The Bug Finally Gets Squashed

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition Topline: Volkswagen has announced that it will end production of the iconic Beetle in 2019, and will send off its first and most famous car with a special model variant called the Beetle Final Edition. What's New: In addition to being the last version of the Beetle (for now), the 2019 Beetle Final Edition is a throwback to the Beetle Última Edición (last edition) from 2003, a car that marked the end of the classic Beetle's production in Mexico. Like the Última Edición, the Beetle Final Edition is available in two unique colors; Safari Uni Beige and Stonewashed Blue, both tributes to past Bug paint jobs. For the non-nostalgic, the car also comes in Platinum Grey, Pure White, and Deep Black Pearl. Última Edición-inspired features include chrome exterior accents and unique wheel styles. Other odd touches include a "Beetle" badge where the usual "Turbo" badge should be on the rear, as well as three-color ambient lighting, and a classic "kaeferfach" (beetle bin) dual glove box if you option your Final Edition in Safari Uni Beige.

The Beetle Final Edition comes in two trim levels, the SE and SEL. The SE models receive cloth and leatherette seats, 17-inch wheels, Blind Spot Monitor Rear Traffic Alert, and a Composition Media infotainment system with Bluetooth, Voice Control, and VW Car-Net smartphone integration. The SEL models add Bi-Xenon headlights and LED tail lights, diamond-stitched leather seats, 18-inch wheels, Park Distance Control, and a Discover Media system with navigation and Fender premium audio. The 2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition SE coupe will start at $23,045 while the SE convertible begins at $27,295. The SEL coupe and convertible will retail for $25,995 and $29,995 respectively.

Quotable: “The loss of the Beetle after three generations, over nearly seven decades, will evoke a host of emotions from the Beetle’s many devoted fans,” said Hinrich J. Woebcken, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. “As we move to being a full-line, family-focused automaker in the U.S. and ramp up our electrification strategy with the MEB platform, there are no immediate plans to replace it. But as we have seen with the I.D. BUZZ—which is the modern and practical interpretation of the legendary Bus—I would also say, ‘Never say never.’ We’re excited to kick off a year of celebrating one of the true icons of the automotive world, with a series of events that will culminate in the end of production in Puebla in July 2019.”

What You Need to Know: Performance across the Beetle model range remains constant, so the Final Edition will still be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder TSI engine bumping out 174 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. It'd be wrong to say that the Beetle's 80-year reign is officially over, but for now the future of one of the most recognizable cars on the planet is uncertain. An electric, rear-wheel drive Bug ready to join Volkswagen's upcoming I.D. range might not be out of the question.