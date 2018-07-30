Porsche Announces Taycan EV Performance Specs

Porsche announced a slew of drivetrain, performance, and range specifications for its upcoming Taycan electric vehicle developed under the automaker's "Mission E" electric vehicle technology program.

It revealed that the Taycan's drivetrain will operate on an 800 volt system, powered by a battery pack made up from 4 volt cells, which will provide more than 500 kilometers (311 miles) of range on a full charge while operating in the battery's ideal temperature range of 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) to 40 degrees C (104 degrees F). The battery can be juiced up to 80 percent charge for 400 kilometers (249 miles) in a matter of 15 minutes with Porsche's combined charging system. Porsche stated that the battery has an energy density of 270 watt-hours per kilogram, and that global battery development, which sees 5 percent annual improvement in this field, may see that figure escalate.

"It was a major challenge to achieve such enormous battery capacity both for charging and discharging over the entire temperature range," stated Nora Lobenstein, Porsche's head of energy storage systems, in the company's press release.

The Taycan will be powered by a pair of permanently excited synchronous motors, which are together capable of over 600 horsepower (440 kilowatts) and a zero-to-60 sprint in under 3.5 seconds—faster than the Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo.

"We opted for a permanently excited synchronous motor in the Taycan," explained Heiko Mayer, project lead for the development of the Taycan's motor. "They combine a high energy density with strong sustained performance and maximum efficiency."

Porsche has not yet announced pricing or final performance figures for the Taycan, as it is still in development, though a fleet of prototypes said to be "three figures" in size and a €6 billion ($7 billion) investment into EV technology is helping Porsche catch the likes of class-leading Tesla, whose collective mind as of late has wandered to the beach. The fire that Tesla lit under the auto industry's behind is only getting brighter, and it has us interested in the future of EVs.