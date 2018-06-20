Rare Auto Part Collection Valued at More Than $1.3M Headed for Auction

Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that shipping containers had been found containing a large assortment of spare parts for vintage cars from Ferrari, Maserati, and Abarth. British auctioneer Coys has taken on the task of cataloging the parts, and will be selling them piece-by-piece at an upcoming event.

The stockpile of found components includes wheels, pistons, and interior pieces made to fit such rarities as the Ferrari 250 GTO, the F40, and the Maserati 250F. Some of these parts are even unused and in their original packaging. This collection was clearly amassed by someone with an expensive taste for Italian race cars, but the owner has since passed away, and the shipping containers sat undiscovered for years.