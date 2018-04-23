Bruce Canepa Announces 763-Horsepower Upgrade Package for the Porsche 959

The Porsche 959 is a significant blip in the company's history, and is often hailed as one of the cars most ahead of its time. During its short production run, the 959 boasted the highest top speed of any street-legal car (195 mph), and was one of the first supercars equipped with all-wheel drive. Former racing driver Bruce Canepa recognized the 959's potential, and was personally responsible for bringing the car to American roads. He founded Canepa Design in 1993, which began developing performance upgrades for the 959 a decade later.

The company's 959 upgrade package has evolved through the 2000s, and last Friday Canepa announced the third iteration. The Generation III upgrade essentially replaces the 959's sequential twin-turbochargers with a parallel Borg-Warner twin-turbo setup, adds a louder exhaust system, and upgrades the clutch and other components to handle the power increase, which is significant. Factory 959s made 444 horsepower out of the gate, but the Canepa-tuned 959 now makes a blistering 763 horsepower and 635 pound-feet of torque.

In addition to the power bump, the Canepa power upgrade adds a modernized version of the 959 S suspension system, optimized for better handling and ride quality. Working with Michelin, Canepa also upgraded the 959's standard wheels to be able to use modern tires. The final new feature is a subtle one, adding better illumination to the 959's original headlights.