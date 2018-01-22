Someone Is Asking $35,000 for a 2000 Acura Integra Type R

How much is too much for an Acura Integra Type R? When new, it was praised as the best front-wheel-drive car ever developed for enthusiasts, and twenty years later, that testament is still held true by many. But even then, the original MSRP started at $24,350, making it a decent bargain at the time. The price has stayed relatively steady as is often the case with collectors' specials, but this $35,000, 30,000-mile example found in California may be the priciest one yet.

Discovered on San Francisco Bay Area Craigslist, this Integra Type R is going for one hefty price. It's especially clean, although it's not completely original as modifications include an Injen cold air intake, Mugen pedals, Mugen shift knob, Strup headers, and several suspension alterations. The seller claims all of these to be reversible, though the car doesn't come with the original OEM parts.