Toyota Supra Specs Leaked, Pegged to Get 335 Horsepower

On the same night Toyota released the first official teaser shot of the upcoming Supra, new specs for the to-be-revived Japanese sports car have surfaced.

According to scans of Japan's Best Car magazine obtained by a SupraMKV.com forum member and reported by Car and Driver, Toyota's next sports car (or one of its four alleged variants, at least) will be powered by a 335-horsepower, 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six courtesy of development partner BMW. Allegedly good for 332 pound-feet of torque, the Bavarian engine will also offer 37 pound-feet of additional overboost. The report goes on to detail an eight-speed automatic transmission and some tight exterior dimensions. The jury is still out on manual transmission availability.

If Best Car mag is to be believed, the new Supra will be 5.4 inches shorter end-to-end, 1.7 inches wider, and an inch taller than the old MkIV it's set to succeed. With an alleged curb weight of 3,284 pounds, the MkV will be 177 pounds lighter than the turbocharged version of the now-legendary '90s hero it replaces. Connecting the rear-drive coupe to the road are a set of 225/50R17 tires in the front and 255/45R17 rubbers in the rear. While 17-inch wheels might sound small for modern performance car standards, we expect beefier rims to come with higher trims and available as an option.

In an email to The Drive, a Toyota spokesperson "unfortunately cannot comment on what was recently published." Look for the resurrected Toyota Supra to finally show its face Mar. 6 at the Geneva Motor Show.