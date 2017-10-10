Porsche Kicks Off An On-Demand Subscription Service Called "Porsche Passport" For Metro Atlanta

PCNA has announced today the launch of a new program called "Porsche Passport", which will be rolled out in the Atlanta area . Passport will allow Porsche drivers the freedom to choose which model appeals to their particular desires for the short term, and swap for another model depending on their needs. If you're headed to Florida for a weekend at Disney with the kids, grab a Macan. If you want a Boxster for a fun weekend away with your significant other in the mountains, you can swap it. It's basically that simple, and it's all controlled by a phone app. Recently Cadillac and Volvo have announced similar programs that would allow users to 'subscribe", so there is a precedence for such a thing.

Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America: "Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations. Catering to customers' desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy, With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips."

From Porsche's press release:

Porsche Passport provides white-glove vehicle delivery in metro Atlanta through two membership plans – "Launch" and "Accelerate."

"Launch": Includes on-demand access to eight model variants such as the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, as well as the Macan S and Cayenne, for a monthly fee of $2,000.

"Accelerate": Includes on-demand access to 22 model variants such as the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S sports sedan, the Macan GTS and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs, in addition to the vehicles offered in the "Launch" package, for a monthly fee of $3,000.

Both of these plans include tax, registration fees, maintenance, detailing, and insurance for the fixed monthly fee.

Porsche is partnering with a company called "Clutch Technologies" to help facilitate such a program. To apply for the membership, assuming you live in the Atlanta area, you can download the Porsche Passport App (both Apple and Android are supported) and submit an application. Once approved, you'll be charged a one-time activation fee of $500, and accounts are subject to a background and credit check. Deliveries will begin next month, and you can schedule vehicle exchanges as quickly as same day through the app.

This seems like a very interesting move for Porsche, but could open the company up to many first time city-dwelling buyers with only the space for a single car, but still the desire to occasionally unleash their sports car soul.