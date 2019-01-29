Do It for Dale and Buy Earnhardt Sr.'s 'Sunday Money' Yacht for $4.2 Million

Earnhardt never sailed the boat as it wasn’t completed until after his death, but through two additional owners, the yacht retains several Earnhardt-esque touches. They include the compass rose design, which was a part of the Dale Earnhardt Inc. logo, in flooring and window etchings of the boat; silver plates with a cursive “D;” and a Snap-On toolbox in the engine room. Updates have been made, though, including electronics and new bottom paint and prop speed. The interior has also been remodeled.

Sunday Money has been on the market for more than 400 days.



According to a Charlotte Observer article, the sea vessel was built to replace a 1989 Hatteras 74 CPMY that also is on the market for $390,000. The late NASCAR legend used that yacht for deep-sea fishing.



“NASCAR in those days was a big deal here, and it didn’t make a difference if you were a man or a woman. Miss America came one time and didn’t get nearly the attention Dale Earnhardt did,” Hatteras Yachts Customer Service Manager Baird Paschal told the Charlotte Observer, recalling Earnhardt’s visits.



Another sport-fishing yacht, called “Intimidator,” is still owned by Earnhardt's widow, Teresa Earnhardt.