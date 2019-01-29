Do It for Dale and Buy Earnhardt Sr.'s 'Sunday Money' Yacht for $4.2 Million
The seven-time NASCAR champ ordered the luxo-barge just before his death at the 2001 Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Sr. fans with a lot of money to spend have an opportunity to own a piece of Intimidator history by buying his yacht called Sunday Money. The boat Earnhardt ordered before his death in the 2001 Daytona 500 is now on the market for $4.2 million.
The yacht is a 2001 model, 100-ft. Hatteras with five staterooms and a Detroit Diesel engine. It's located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and takes its name from a song Earnhardt co-wrote, also called Sunday Money, with country-music duo Brooks and Dunn. A video set to the song was played in Earnhardt’s honor at the 1993 NASCAR Winston Cup Series awards banquet at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York to commemorate Earnhardt’s sixth of his seven Cup Series titles.
Earnhardt also appeared in the music video for the Brooks and Dunn song, Honkey Tonk Truth.
Earnhardt never sailed the boat as it wasn’t completed until after his death, but through two additional owners, the yacht retains several Earnhardt-esque touches. They include the compass rose design, which was a part of the Dale Earnhardt Inc. logo, in flooring and window etchings of the boat; silver plates with a cursive “D;” and a Snap-On toolbox in the engine room. Updates have been made, though, including electronics and new bottom paint and prop speed. The interior has also been remodeled.
Sunday Money has been on the market for more than 400 days.
According to a Charlotte Observer article, the sea vessel was built to replace a 1989 Hatteras 74 CPMY that also is on the market for $390,000. The late NASCAR legend used that yacht for deep-sea fishing.
“NASCAR in those days was a big deal here, and it didn’t make a difference if you were a man or a woman. Miss America came one time and didn’t get nearly the attention Dale Earnhardt did,” Hatteras Yachts Customer Service Manager Baird Paschal told the Charlotte Observer, recalling Earnhardt’s visits.
Another sport-fishing yacht, called “Intimidator,” is still owned by Earnhardt's widow, Teresa Earnhardt.
