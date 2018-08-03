Josh Bilicki Plans First NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki expects to pull off a personal first at Watkins Glen International in New York this weekend—his first double-duty weekend of NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series racing. Saturday, he’ll be behind the wheel of his regular ride, the No. 45 JP Motorsports Toyota in the Xfinity Series race, and on Sunday, he’ll climb into the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford.



“I’m so incredibly excited an thankful for this opportunity,” Bilicki said in a press release. “Two years ago at this time, I hadn’t even really considered the possibility of a career in NASCAR. Things materialized quickly, and here we are. Rick gave me the opportunity to make my Cup Series debut last year at Sonoma, so it’s a familiar feeling being around the team.”



Bilicki made two Cup Series starts last year for RWR, his only two-career series starts to date, at Sonoma Raceway in California and New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. He finished 36th in both races.



So far in 2018, Bilicki has competed in 17 of the 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series races with a best finish of 24th at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth in April. Bilicki has 26 Xfinity Series starts in all with a best finish of 12th at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin last year.



Forty-four cars are on the entry list for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at The Glen, including the withdrawn entry of Morgan Shepherd, leaving 43. Only 40 will be allowed to start the race. Qualifying is scheduled for 11:35 a.m. EST Saturday, with the race to follow at 3 p.m. Only 37 cars are entered for Sunday’s Cup Series race, so all cars entered will be allowed to compete in that race. The Cup Series race is slated to close out the Watkins Glen weekend at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.