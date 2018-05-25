Tire Change: Pirelli Asked to Simplify F1 Tire Names and Colors

The change of name comes with a change of color as well. Currently, each compound has its own distinct color label, hyper softs have pink writing on them, for instance, while softs feature yellow lettering. But the 'new' soft, medium, and hard will likely get fixed colors for every race, regardless of which type of tire they are underneath.

Pirelli will after all still select different sets of tires for different tracks, emphasized Isola. "Because you cannot use the same [three] compounds in Silverstone or Monaco." According to Isola, the company is currently expecting its range of 2019-slicks to feature "five or six" compounds. Should the plan get the green light, Pirelli will still communicate which tire is which ahead of every race. "We will tell you that for this race, the hard is B, the medium is D, and whatever."