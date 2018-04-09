The Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo Concept Mates Video Games With Formula E

Gamers who own Gran Turismo Sport on Playstation 4 will have access to a free new vehicle starting Monday, an electric race car called the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo. The best part is that this futuristic Audi isn't just some wild video game concept, it's now a real car that will participate in Formula E.

Audi AG built a real-life, one-off version of the e-tron Vision Gran Turismo concept that will act as a race taxi. So, sadly it won't actually race against anything, instead chauffeuring Formula E's Audi personnel and customers around the track.

Sony Entertainment and Gran Turismo's developer Polyphony Digital created a number of working Vision Gran Turismo concepts with other car manufacturers that were featured in the iconic racing game series, but Audi's contribution is the first to participate in actual motorsports. The car's color combination and design was heavily inspired by that of the Audi 90 IMSA GTO, an iconic race car from the late 1980s that helped infuse a new sense of excitement into North American motor racing.