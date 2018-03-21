Is Fernando Alonso the Greatest Formula 1 Driver of This Century?

The last two decades in Formula 1 have been ruled by a handful of last names such as Hakkinen, Schumacher, Vettel, Hamilton, and the Spanish Matador Fernando Alonso. Despite the Spaniard's misfortune in recent years, many F1 experts consider Alonso one of, if not the, greatest driver of the century.

Fernando Alonso started driving go-karts when he was three years old and began racing at the age of five. Now, I'm not sure what you were doing at five years of age, but it's clear that Alonso had all of us beat in the category of "life accomplishments" before he even turned double-digits.

Like most Formula 1 stars, Alonso won his way up the ranks of motorsports and eventually found himself knocking on F1's door with an entry-level team. This basic, never-gonna-win-a-race team happened to be Minardi, and Alonso served as its official test driver courtesy of the Renault F1 team, which had already "set aside" Alonso for its own use later on.