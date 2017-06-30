Four Spectators Hurt When Car Flies Off Track at NASCAR Mexico Race

"Obviously I realized only when I reached the next corner that I could not do anything. Unfortunately I became a passenger in the car," Tovar told Motorsport.com. "The important thing is that the accident did not cause any major injuries and we are all well."

Tovar went on to say that he believes the Autódromo de León is simply too dangerous for NASCAR Mexico to keep racing there, a sentiment echoed by other drivers. In addition to its short 0.75-mile length—which can quickly cause brake overheating issues—the small track also lacks a proper catch fence.

"The truth is that we should not bring this track, it is dangerous for everyone—drivers and public," he said. "The cars do not fit in this track, the brakes gets very hot and from the lap five you do not know if you're going to brake or not."