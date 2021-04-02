The Next Ford F-150 May Use a Twin-Turbo Inline-Six With F1-Inspired Pre-Chamber Ignition

In short, the goal is to achieve faster, cooler combustion that burns fuel more completely while also producing fewer NOx emissions. Ford's proposed pre-chamber ignition provides this by way of tiny holes that literally shoot fire jets into the main combustion chamber, which also allows later firing of the spark, closer to when the piston reaches its peak. This lowers the temperature while simultaneously exerting more useful force on the crankshaft as the piston goes down.

All this makes it easier to ignite lean fuel mixtures more wholly, a problem that many contemporary ICE units still battle with. An increased compression ratio comes along with it, bumping it from a baseline of 10:1 to somewhere between 13:1 and 15:1, as MotorTrend explains.

A 15 percent decrease in engine mass accompanies these improvements as well, helping reduce vehicle weight to go along with higher engine efficiency. These numbers together theoretically equal a combined fuel mileage rating of 22 mpg, up from the 2016 F-150's 18 mpg average. That doesn't sound like much but considering how many of these trucks Ford sells annually, it's sure to make a difference.

Having an electric F-150 by then will help, too.

