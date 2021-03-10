Tesla’s Early Vehicles Are Becoming a Study on EV Battery Longevity

The oldest Teslas on the road today were built 13 years ago. That's sorta hard to believe, but the most valuable automaker on earth (and technically in space) didn't get where it is today without a few hiccups. Its original car, the Roadster, was more of a prototype that snuck into production, and now that the original Model S is nearly a decade old, we can see how these groundbreaking EVs show their age. Pioneering a new twist on tech doesn't come without unknowns, and as these first vehicles accumulate more wear and tear than the rest, the biggest hurdle will soon become apparent: old battery packs.

Tesla

The original Tesla Roadster was powered by 6,831 lithium-ion cells, packaged into 22 separate modules and arranged in a single pack. In total, this makes for a 53-kilowatt-hour pack that could propel the car nearly 250 miles on a single charge. As the Roadster aged, cells began to degrade and range decreased. In some cases, owners would leave the cars unplugged for so long that the batteries would become "bricked" and unable to charge—that's when shops like Gruber Motor Company stepped in to provide refurbishing services. Gruber points out that the original Roadsters were a bold move by Tesla to release, claiming that their quality and problems are more akin to "prototypes released and pushed into the field before they were ready." This was all so the company didn't succumb to a financial burden that could have pushed it into bankruptcy. That meant that the easiest place to cut corners was in serviceability rather than safety or scalability. A perfect example of this was the Roadster battery pack where many fuses and other wear components were buried and not accessible from the outside of the car.

via Gruber Motor Companies