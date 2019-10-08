Tuesday Tech News Roundup: Overlooked Pedestrians, Creative EV Noises, More

This is your daily dose of mobility tech news (in the broadest sense.) We scour the wires all night, and pick in the morning what's likely to move markets, industries, and mobility products, today, and in the future. We strive to be up each weekday when it's 9 am in New York, so please check in.

US study shows pedestrian detection systems don't work when needed most - Just-Auto

Former Tesla Europe boss joins Automobili Pininfarina - Automotive News

Siemens Backs Mega Green Power Hydrogen Project in Australia - Bloomberg

DeepRoute start-up raises $50m for AV research - Just-Auto

Norled's hydrogen ferry: impact 'far beyond' ferry sector - Rivieramm

Tesla will show its creative side to comply with looming EV noise regulations - Digitaltrends

A ride in Cupra's 670bhp e-Racer electric touring car - Autocar

Polestar 2 gets handling-focused Performance package - Autocar

Teslas 'Smart Summon' is a self-driving nightmare and regulators are ignoring the risk - LATimes

German electric van maker StreetScooter recruits Tesla, Ford execs - Automotive News

Hydrogen fuel development partnership formed between Hyundai and Doosan Fuel Cell - Hydrogen Fuel News

Renault Is Working To Bring Cheap Electric Vehicles To India By 2022 - Inc42

Linde supplies first liquid hydrogen pump in California - Gasworld

Flying taxis in Singapore to test cleaner, quieter sky ride - Japantimes

And finally ...