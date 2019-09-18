Wednesday Tech News Roundup: EU Batteries, Chinese Batteries, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
- New Volkswagen Golf: GTE will have 201bhp and 241bhp variants - Autocar
- France to host pilot plant for Franco-German battery consortium: source - Reuters
- Opel looks to fix rough EV past with Corsa-e - Automotive News
- Why Volvo's CEO Samuelsson sees disruption as a 'huge opportunity' - Automotive News
- Infineon and Synopsys to accelerate AI in AVs - Just-Auto
- SoftBank-sized chill sweeps through Asia's tech universe - FT
- In Germany, an early test of VW's global EV aspirations - Automotive News
- Nissan and EDF Group partner on EV smart charging - Just-Auto
- Lotus Cars CEO Popham on Evija All-Electric Supercar, Strategy - Bloomberg
- China's CATL to supply batteries for Daimler's electric trucks - Reuters
- Autonomous drone delivers diabetes medication to a remote Irish island - CNBC
