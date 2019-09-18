Wednesday Tech News Roundup: EU Batteries, Chinese Batteries, More

Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.

By Bertel Schmitt
TheDrive
  • New Volkswagen Golf: GTE will have 201bhp and 241bhp variants - Autocar
  • France to host pilot plant for Franco-German battery consortium: source - Reuters
  • Opel looks to fix rough EV past with Corsa-e - Automotive News
  • Why Volvo's CEO Samuelsson sees disruption as a 'huge opportunity' - Automotive News
  • Infineon and Synopsys to accelerate AI in AVs - Just-Auto
  • SoftBank-sized chill sweeps through Asia's tech universe - FT
  • In Germany, an early test of VW's global EV aspirations - Automotive News
  • Nissan and EDF Group partner on EV smart charging - Just-Auto
  • Lotus Cars CEO Popham on Evija All-Electric Supercar, Strategy - Bloomberg
  • China's CATL to supply batteries for Daimler's electric trucks - Reuters
  • Autonomous drone delivers diabetes medication to a remote Irish island - CNBC

And finally ...