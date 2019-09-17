Tuesday Tech News Roundup: R.I3.P., Ford-VW-EV, More

Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.

By Bertel Schmitt
TheDrive
  • BMW plans to phase out i3 electric hatchback, report says - Automotive News
  • Ford in talks with VW to develop second EV in Europe, paper says - Automotive News
  • CATL eyes Europe battery business with new plant - Just-Auto
  • Mazda plans to unveil full EV at Tokyo show - Automotive News
  • Chinese EV Aiways U5 approved for the EU market - TUV
  • Tesla Gigafactory 3 passes major inspection amid V10’s introduction in China - Teslarati
  • Electric car owners to 'choose' engine sounds - BBC
  • SK Innovation to supply battery for Ferrari PHEV - report - Just-Auto
  • Ex-Tesla Executive Decamps to Brazil and Bets Big on Batteries - Bloomberg
  • Forget About Self-Driving Cars, Just Make A Robot That Can Drive - Forbes
  • Self-driving truck startup TuSimple raises additional $120 million - Reuters
  • Setting EU targets will not be enough to harness potential of hydrogen, says report - H2-View
  • Veoneer wins thermal camera production deal for self-driving car - Reuters
  • Hyundai's hydrogen boss predicts sales growth will continue - Autocar
  • EVs, batteries could draw bulk of $7B GM pledge to UAW - Automotive News
  • Meet Olli: A 3D-printed EV shuttle service - India Times

And finally ...

  • Man leaves neighbors raging after using graffiti to mark out car parking space - Birmingham Mail