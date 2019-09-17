Tuesday Tech News Roundup: R.I3.P., Ford-VW-EV, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 17, 2019
- BMW plans to phase out i3 electric hatchback, report says - Automotive News
- Ford in talks with VW to develop second EV in Europe, paper says - Automotive News
- CATL eyes Europe battery business with new plant - Just-Auto
- Mazda plans to unveil full EV at Tokyo show - Automotive News
- Chinese EV Aiways U5 approved for the EU market - TUV
- Tesla Gigafactory 3 passes major inspection amid V10’s introduction in China - Teslarati
- Electric car owners to 'choose' engine sounds - BBC
- SK Innovation to supply battery for Ferrari PHEV - report - Just-Auto
- Ex-Tesla Executive Decamps to Brazil and Bets Big on Batteries - Bloomberg
- Forget About Self-Driving Cars, Just Make A Robot That Can Drive - Forbes
- Self-driving truck startup TuSimple raises additional $120 million - Reuters
- Setting EU targets will not be enough to harness potential of hydrogen, says report - H2-View
- Veoneer wins thermal camera production deal for self-driving car - Reuters
- Hyundai's hydrogen boss predicts sales growth will continue - Autocar
- EVs, batteries could draw bulk of $7B GM pledge to UAW - Automotive News
- Meet Olli: A 3D-printed EV shuttle service - India Times
And finally ...
- Man leaves neighbors raging after using graffiti to mark out car parking space - Birmingham Mail