Tech News Roundup, Friday 9/13/2019: Tesla-Batteries in Toyotas, More
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 13, 2019
- Electric Truck News Roundup: Tesla Pickup Reveal Date, Ford's EV Plan and More - Pickuptrucks: By Nick Kurczewski. The world of electric trucks took a few twists and turns over the past few days. Tesla is always certain to stir headlines - and that ...
- Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrid - Reuters: * Co-developed cells same size as Telsa's, composition different
- It's Porsche Versus Tesla Facing Off in Germany's Green Hell - Bloomberg: Then mockery turned into admiration. Now a battle is unfolding between two of the most revered names in the automobile world, Porsche and Tesla.
- Robocar Challenges Tesla after Its Fastest Lap Claim - Interestingengineering: The fully autonomous driverless car throws its hat in the ring. Will Tesla accept?
- NASA warning: Astronaut reveals why SpaceX Mars mission WON'T save humanity - EXCLUSIVE - Express: SpaceX's Starship will fly to an altitude of 14 miles (22.5km) before landing on the same launch pad it will use to take off, according to the application ...
- Maruti Suzuki S-Presso to make use of Heartect platform - Indiatoday: Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will have safety features like ABS with EBD, driver side airbag, reverse parking sensor, speed alert system and driver and co-driver seat ...
- Flodraulic to use LeddarTech's sensors in autonomous applications - Ept: LeddarTech, provider of a versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform, announced that Flodraulic Group will utilize its LiDAR sensor ...
- Bentley to build 12 Le Mans 'Blower' continuation cars - Autosport: Aston Martin's line-up of continuation models include the DB4 GT and DB4 GT Zagato race cars, and has announced a series for 'Goldfinger' ...
- Toyota is trying to figure out how to make a solar-powered car run forever - LATimes: A Toyota Prius prototype covered with 1100 solar cells travels about 31 miles a day without charging.
- Flock Safety makes license plate cameras that track every car in a neighborhood - LATimes: Neighborhoods around Los Angeles are signing up for a new *service*: security cameras that automatically read the license plates of every car that drives by from ...
- Owner Says His Tesla Was Upgraded To 'Full Self-Driving' Capability During HEPA Filter ... - Forbes: So far, Tesla's oft-criticized but also highly-advanced Autopilot system may be one of the first systems to get its learner's permit, and once that happens ...
- Renault unveils 2020 Captur with E-TECH hybrid technology - Moneycontrol: Renault has retained the first-generation SUV's wedge-shape but has added new design elements for the car to look more in-sync with the company's latest ...
- Ford, GM rev up electric pickup trucks to head off Tesla - Reuters: Large pickup trucks that tow most of the profits in to Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are holdovers from another century - with heavy ladder frames and big internal combustion engines in the front driving the wheels in the back.
- Metal nano-particles drive fuel cell innovation - Recyclinginternational: Northwestern University has discovered a way to create catalysts from metal nano-particles that could lead to better fuel cells. Another breakthrough is ...
- Larry Printz: The Nissan Leaf is the electric car you never read about - Chicago Tribune: This is why the federal government placed onerous fuel economy measures on the auto industry that can only be met through the adoption of electric ...
And finally ....
- Thai police tell ride-hailing services to beware drug deliveries - Reuters: Thai police on Friday warned drivers working for ... Singapore-based Grab offers rides in cars and on motorcycles, while its rival ...