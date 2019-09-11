Wednesday Morning Tech News, 9/11/2019: China's EVs Crumbling, Frankfurt Full of Them
Your daily mobility technology news roundup, collected by a robot under safety driver supervision.
By Bertel SchmittSeptember 11, 2019
- Electric Cars Dominate Frankfurt Auto Show - Wall Street Journal: FRANKFURT-The Frankfurt auto show has gone electric. European auto makers and suppliers have plowed tens of billions of dollars into developing ...
- Denso and BlackBerry ship integrated HMI platform - Just-Auto: Denso and BlackBerry have announced the first integrated HMI (Human Machine Interface) digital cockpit system with BlackBerry QNX technology has ...
- China's electric vehicle sales are now declining by double digits - Qz: BYD, the world's biggest EV manufacturer and a bellwether for sales in China, reported its second monthly sales declines earlier this week-it saw ...
- Intel to use Tokyo Olympics to show off 3D tracking, other new tech - Reuters: Tech giant Intel Corp said on Wednesday it will use the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to show off a portfolio of new technology including artificial intelligence driven 3D tracking of athletes to augment broadcasts of events during the Games.
- Tesla Model S breaks record at famous California racetrack, Elon Musk says - Foxbusiness: On Wednesday, the CEO of the American automotive and energy company, Elon Musk Opens a New Window. , went on Twitter ...
- China out in force at Frankfurt auto show, led by battery builders - Automotive News: Automakers in Europe face massive investments to develop EVs and AVs, forcing them to rely on Chinese companies for key technologies such as lithium ion battery cells.
- Audi adds self-driving off-roader to futuristic EV concepts - Automotive News: Audi adds self-driving off-roader to futuristic EV concepts ... At 1750 kg, the car is comparatively lightweight for an electric vehicle with enough battery ...
- New Ipsos study on autonomous driving finds most Americans simply enjoy the act of driving their vehicle - Greencarcongress: Ipsos, the global research and insights organization, explored consumer thoughts in its third annual Global Mobility Navigator Syndicated Study. The study ...
- Volvo adds PHEV to XC40 range | Automotive Industry News | just-auto - Just-Auto: Volvo is claiming to be the first car manufacturer to offer plug-in hybrid versions of its entire model range with the launch of the new XC40 T5 Twin Engine ...
- Hyundai packed two Nexo hydrogen fuel cells into this generator to recharge electric racing cars - Pocket-Lint: Hyundai has revealed its first ever electric race car - the Hyundai Veloster N ETCR - that will compete in the new ETCR (electric touring car racing) ...
- ACEA laments poor EV charging infrastructure in EU - Just-Auto: The European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) is urgently calling for a comprehensive plan to enable the transition to zero-emission mobility in Europe.
- How to get Apple CarPlay retrofitted to your older vehicle - Driving: Canadian Mazda owners are able to retrofit CarPlay or Auto into any Mazda that's equipped with the Mazda Connect infotainment system, including ...
- Audi CEO on Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Driving, Infrastructure, Trade - Bloomberg: Audi Chief Executive Officer Abraham Schot discusses electric vehicles, infrastructure, autonomous driving and trade. He spoke to Bloomberg's Matt Miller at the ...
- Delphi Technologies' new industry leading 800 V SiC inverter to cut EV charging time in half - Google: The new inverter enables electrical systems up to 800 volts, significantly extending electric vehicle (EV) range and halving charging times compared ...
And finally ....
