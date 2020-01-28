Best Composting Toilets for RVs: Get Rid of Waste on the Road

Paper tends to get in the urine compartment and is difficult to remove. Emptying the compost bin requires removing the entire toilet off its base.

The full-size elongated seat makes you feel like you’re sitting on a regular toilet. Installation and maintenance are both simple and straightforward.

Constructed using stainless steel hardware, this is a durable option that can provide years of faithful service. It boasts a low-volume fan to keep air moving (and odors at bay).

The seals aren’t terribly long lasting, so expect to replace them before too long. Be careful with the handle as well, as it’s on the flimsy side.

It’s an excellent choice for users who like to go camping or hunting, and the large holding tanks allow you to go up to 70 flushes before you need to refill it.

This lightweight 5-gallon model can be used outdoors as easily as in an RV. The heavy-duty polyethylene is durable and easy to clean when necessary.

Emptying it is a bit of a chore, especially if you’re the type to procrastinate. Be careful when doing so, as it’s easy to splash yourself in the process.

The unit has a urine diverter to keep things clean and the waste separate. There are minimal odors, with the most obnoxious being a light dirt smell.

A hand-crank agitator at the base allows you to make quick work of the composting process. The molded design is easy to install.

Tips

Decide whether you want a model that will be left in your RV full time or one that you can take out at campgrounds, hunting sites, and the like.

Picking the right size can be tricky. Make sure the one you buy fits in the space you have available, but don’t get one so large it dominates the bathroom.

Be careful when setting up the ventilation system, as doing it improperly could lead to bugs getting into your RV. When in doubt, have a professional do it.

FAQs

Q: Do composting toilets stink?

A: They will if they’re not properly maintained, but if you’re diligent with their upkeep, they shouldn’t smell much worse than a regular toilet. Don’t get one if you’re not prepared to do a little maintenance work periodically.

Q: Why should I consider a composting toilet?

A: They work as well as regular toilets, but since they typically don’t use much (or any) water, they have a much smaller environmental impact. In addition to making you feel good about being conscientious, that can also save you money on water costs.

Q: Are they difficult to install?

A: Some can be tricky, but they’re not all challenging. However, some require making alterations to your RV, so if you’re unsure of how to proceed, consider hiring a pro to put it in.

Final Thoughts

We’re big fans of the Nature’s Head Dry Composting Toilet with Crank Handle, as it’s clean and easy to use. It also does a good job of neutralizing odors.

The Zimmer Portable Composting Toilet is a smart alternative for those looking to save a few bucks or who want a model capable of going out in the field with them.