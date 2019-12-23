Best Touring Tires: Cruise in Comfort

Having the right tires on your car can completely change the car’s performance. Quality tires can improve your gas mileage, ride, braking, and handling. Buying higher-quality tires also means you have to replace them less often. If this isn’t enough, you also need to think about the climate where you drive. Touring tires are designed to provide quality performance throughout the different seasons. Replace your tires with one of these touring tires.

If you have a softer suspension on your car, then these tires won’t be as quiet. You may also find them tough to balance, which will lead to road noise and vibration.

Use these tires throughout the year, thanks to the tire’s durability. They have a highly siped tread design for functionality in rain and snow. The DuraShield construction ensures a strong formation. You can expect to get 65,000 to 75,000 miles out of them.

These tires can only be rotated in one direction. This will limit the life of the tires because you can’t guarantee even tread wear. The tread also wears down quickly, further shortening its useful life.

These are the second generation of the Advanced Technology Radial. The tread features an interlocking design.

The size of this tire is 235/65R18, so they won’t fit all vehicles. There are some tires where the tread separates from the tire; if this happens to you, then you’ll need to get them replaced.

This tire uses a new technology of silica compounds. There are 3D micro-gauged grooves to channel water away. The tread has an asymmetrical pattern.

Tips

Look at your current tires to find the correct size. Then start your tire search by narrowing down your options to the ones that fit your wheels and vehicle. You should see a number that looks similar to this: P225/45R17 91V.

If you’re looking for a reliable tire you can use year-round, touring tires are a smart choice. They won’t perform as well as summer tires in heavy rain or winter tires in the snow. These tires are more specialized for touring and are a better jack-of-all-trades type of tire.

Look at the tread pattern on the tires. You want to see grooves that will direct water and snow away from your vehicle. This will increase tire contact with the road and improve your handling and traction in inclement weather.

FAQs

Q: When should I replace my tires?

A: Tires come with a generalized guideline for how many miles you can expect to get out of your new tires. This is an estimate since everyone drives differently and in different conditions. Pay attention to the treadwear grade on your tires to see when your tires have worn down too much and the tread has lost its depth.

Q: Does tire inflation matter?

A: Yes, it matters! Improperly inflated tires will shorten their useful life. Overinflated tires will wear in the middle quicker. Underinflated tires will wear on the outside edges faster. Misaligned tires will wear more on one side. A properly inflated tire will wear evenly across the width of the tire.

Q: Can tires get too old?

A: Tires should be carefully inspected if they are more than five years old. For most people, this isn’t an issue as they’ve worn out long before this. However, if you don’t use your car often, then you do have a risk of aging out your tires. If you continue to drive on your tires after the five-year mark, you should definitely change them at the 10-year mark. At this point, the compounds in the tire have changed and the tire is unsafe.

Final Thoughts

A set of the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring Radial Tires will give you a high-quality tire that will provide you with traction year-round.

For durability and affordability, the Achilles ATR Sport Performance Radial Tires are a smart choice.