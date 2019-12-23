Best Aftermarket Wheels: Replace Your Wheels and Roll in Style

The easiest way to give your car a custom look is to replace your stock wheels with a set of aftermarket ones. Choose the right set, and you’ll turn heads when you roll down the street. Aftermarket wheels can also help improve the performance of your car by providing increased handling and reducing weight. If you like to go off-roading, you can buy a set of wheels that are strong and sturdy. Or perhaps you have a show car that could use a stylish wheel upgrade. Check out some high-quality aftermarket wheel options in our buying guide below.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

There is only one option when it comes to size—a 17-inch rim and a five-lug bolt pattern. They’re not durable, and you could risk cracking them.

The blue accent on these wheels gives them a unique look, which makes them perfect for a show car. They are also a decent weight, at 21 pounds.

These black and blue wheels have a 10-spoke design. They gloss black with bright blue accenting along each spoke. The diameter of the wheels are 17 inches, and they have a one-piece cast construction.

These wheels are only 15 inches, so they’re quite small in comparison to other aftermarket wheels. These wheels are not as intricately detailed as other options and could be viewed as plain.

These wheels are a sturdy one-piece cast construction. They’re a perfect combination of durability and looks. Their weight is also impressive, at 13 pounds. This lightweight will improve the performance of your car.

The five-spoke styling of these wheels embodies simple elegance. They feature a black finish and one-piece cast construction. There’s a five-bolt pattern in the center of the wheels.

These wheels are heavy and may not be a great option if you’re looking for racing wheels. They can also be easily pitted, which will negatively impact their look.

These wheels combine the toughness required for off-roading with impressive looks. Each wheel is a single-piece cast for increased strength.

These off-road wheels can withstand any extreme conditions you put them through. They come in a wide range of lug patterns and sizes.

Tips

Look for wheels that fit your current stock setup for the easiest replacement process. You need to know the diameter of your wheels, offset, and bolt pattern. If you deviate too far from these measurements, then you’ll need to make further adjustments to your vehicle.

Buy rims that match your vehicle’s intended use. There are off-roading wheels that are heavier and sturdier, as well as lightweight racing wheels and over-the-top show wheels. Using the right type will improve the performance of your car.

There are plenty of options when it comes to color, and the one you choose is all about your personal taste. Chrome wheels can give your car a classic look. Black wheels will give your car a sophisticated and sleek look. Then there are bold and bright colors that will make a statement and turn heads.

FAQs

Q: Does it matter what metal is used to make aftermarket wheels?

A: There are significant differences between alloy and steel wheels. Alloy wheels are much lighter than steel. However, steel wheels are much more durable and easier to fix. If you’re planning on going off-roading, then steel wheels are durable enough to withstand extreme activities. Alloy wheels work well for street and racing cars where weight reduction is important.

Q: What does the bolt pattern mean on wheels?

A: Take a look at the center of the wheels on your car. You’ll see several bolts holding the wheels on the vehicle. You need to match this number on your new wheels so that there are holes for the bolts to go through. Most cars have between four and eight-lug nuts.

Q: What does offset mean?

A: The offset is where the mounting hub is located. Think about offset from left to right within the wheel. If the center hub is more in line with the outward-facing side of the wheel, then it has a positive offset. If the center hub is sunken in towards the backside of the wheel, then it has a negative offset. If the mounting hub is perfectly centered, then the wheel has a zero offset.

Final Thoughts

The Mickey Thompson Classic III Wheel with Satin Black Finish are high-quality wheels from a reputable manufacturer that are sure to impress.

The Maxxim Air Black are the perfect wheels for someone on a budget who is looking for durability and style.