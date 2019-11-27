Best Oil Filters for 6.7 Cummins: Keep Your Motor Healthy

Use one of these quality oil filters when you change the oil in your 6.7L Cummins

By Richard Bowen
Richard BowenView Richard Bowen's Articles

Experts agree that the most important maintenance item for an engine is clean oil. This means changing the oil and filter at the manufacturer’s recommended change interval using quality oil and a top-notch oil filter. Check out our picks for the best oil filters for Cummins 6.7L motors.

  • Best Overall
    Fleetguard LF16035 Stratapore Oil Filter
    Summary
    This oil filter fits 2004-12 RAM pickups. It is strong and durable and has low filter restriction. The filter’s fluted shell makes removal easy, and the filtration media allows for the longer oil change intervals on modern diesel motors.

    Pros
    This filter contains a patented “StrataPore” filter media that improves filtration. It also features multi-layer organic containment that provides more efficiency and longer filter life.

    Cons
    May not fit the Ram 3500. Rubber seal may be missing, and you cannot install the filter without it.

  • Best Value
    Genuine Chrysler Part 5083285AA Oil Filter
    Summary
    This best value filter is a direct OEM replacement. It is made of heavy-duty metal and fits the RAM 2500 and Dually pickups 2004-17. The filter has a 98.7 effectiveness rating with 35 microns absolute.

    Pros
    Heavy-duty metal means this filter does not bend when removing and installing. It’s a perfect fit for most Ram trucks and easy to install. 

    Cons
    May be missing the rubber seal, and you can’t install the filter without it. It may not fit Ram 3500s.

  • Honorable Mention
    K&N HP-4003 Performance Wrench-Off Oil Filter
    Summary
    This economical O/E replacement filter fits most trucks and SUVs. The resin-impregnated fiber inside removes 99 percent of potentially harmful particles, debris, and rust. It is made with heavy-duty metal and has a double-rolled seal for durability. It can be used with both conventional and synthetic oils.

    Pros
    This filter features a one-inch extruded nut for easy removal when it’s time to change filters. It also has an anti-drain-back valve (depending on application) that keeps oil from flowing back into the crankcase when you stop the motor. This also helps prevent dry starts. 

    Cons
    It may leak at the o-ring, or the rivets in the nut may leak. Either or both can cause engine damage if not caught early enough. 

Tips

  • Warm up the engine for a few minutes before you do an oil change. This loosens the oil a bit, so it is easier to work with. But don’t run the engine too long—you don’t want to work with oil that is hot.
  • Safety first. Set the parking brake and put the vehicle in gear before you jack it up. Then block the wheels and put jacks under the frame.
  • After you have completed the job, dispose of the used oil safely and follow local recycling laws. Most recycling centers recycle used motor oil. 

FAQs

Q: When do I change 6.7 Cummins oil?

A: As a general rule, change conventional oil every 3,000 miles and full synthetic oil every 5,000 to 6,000 miles. For specifics, see your owner’s manual.

Q: Why is changing the oil so important?

A: When you change the oil you remove contaminants like metal particles, rust, and debris. If you don’t change the oil, these can cause premature wear on the engine, prevent the motor from operating efficiently, and even cause the motor to malfunction.

Q: If changing the oil difficult?

A: No, but it can be messy. Be prepared to get at least a little oil on your hands from removing the oil pan drain plug and the filter. You need a pan to catch the used oil and filter and a specialty tool called a strap wrench in order to remove the old filter of the vehicle. You also need a socket wrench or crescent wrench to remove the drain plug.  

Final Thoughts

We chose the Fleetguard LF16035 Stratapore Oil Filter for its strength and overall performance. Our best value choice is the Genuine Chrysler Part 5083285AA Oil Filter.

