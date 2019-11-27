Best Oil Filters for 6.7 Cummins: Keep Your Motor Healthy
Use one of these quality oil filters when you change the oil in your 6.7L Cummins
- Best OverallFleetguard LF16035 Stratapore Oil FilterSummarySummary
This oil filter fits 2004-12 RAM pickups. It is strong and durable and has low filter restriction. The filter’s fluted shell makes removal easy, and the filtration media allows for the longer oil change intervals on modern diesel motors.ProsPros
This filter contains a patented “StrataPore” filter media that improves filtration. It also features multi-layer organic containment that provides more efficiency and longer filter life.ConsCons
May not fit the Ram 3500. Rubber seal may be missing, and you cannot install the filter without it.
- Best ValueGenuine Chrysler Part 5083285AA Oil FilterSummarySummary
This best value filter is a direct OEM replacement. It is made of heavy-duty metal and fits the RAM 2500 and Dually pickups 2004-17. The filter has a 98.7 effectiveness rating with 35 microns absolute.ProsPros
Heavy-duty metal means this filter does not bend when removing and installing. It’s a perfect fit for most Ram trucks and easy to install.ConsCons
May be missing the rubber seal, and you can’t install the filter without it. It may not fit Ram 3500s.
- Honorable MentionK&N HP-4003 Performance Wrench-Off Oil FilterSummarySummary
This economical O/E replacement filter fits most trucks and SUVs. The resin-impregnated fiber inside removes 99 percent of potentially harmful particles, debris, and rust. It is made with heavy-duty metal and has a double-rolled seal for durability. It can be used with both conventional and synthetic oils.ProsPros
This filter features a one-inch extruded nut for easy removal when it’s time to change filters. It also has an anti-drain-back valve (depending on application) that keeps oil from flowing back into the crankcase when you stop the motor. This also helps prevent dry starts.ConsCons
It may leak at the o-ring, or the rivets in the nut may leak. Either or both can cause engine damage if not caught early enough.