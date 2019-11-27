Best Oil Filters for 6.7 Cummins: Keep Your Motor Healthy

Tips

Warm up the engine for a few minutes before you do an oil change. This loosens the oil a bit, so it is easier to work with. But don’t run the engine too long—you don’t want to work with oil that is hot.

Safety first. Set the parking brake and put the vehicle in gear before you jack it up. Then block the wheels and put jacks under the frame.

After you have completed the job, dispose of the used oil safely and follow local recycling laws. Most recycling centers recycle used motor oil.

FAQs

Q: When do I change 6.7 Cummins oil?

A: As a general rule, change conventional oil every 3,000 miles and full synthetic oil every 5,000 to 6,000 miles. For specifics, see your owner’s manual.

Q: Why is changing the oil so important?

A: When you change the oil you remove contaminants like metal particles, rust, and debris. If you don’t change the oil, these can cause premature wear on the engine, prevent the motor from operating efficiently, and even cause the motor to malfunction.

Q: If changing the oil difficult?

A: No, but it can be messy. Be prepared to get at least a little oil on your hands from removing the oil pan drain plug and the filter. You need a pan to catch the used oil and filter and a specialty tool called a strap wrench in order to remove the old filter of the vehicle. You also need a socket wrench or crescent wrench to remove the drain plug.

Final Thoughts

We chose the Fleetguard LF16035 Stratapore Oil Filter for its strength and overall performance. Our best value choice is the Genuine Chrysler Part 5083285AA Oil Filter.