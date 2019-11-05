Best Motorcycle Half Helmets: Stylish and Protective Head Gear

Hit the open road with these tough and protective motorcycle half helmets

By Scott Roepel
Scott RoepelView Scott Roepel's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The most important piece of gear a motorcyclist can get is a helmet. It is tough and durable, and protects your head from injuries. Helmets come in several styles, colors, and shapes, and one of the most popular styles are half helmets. They offer the protection of a full-face helmet but allow you to feel more wind on your face. If you are on the lookout for a new motorcycle half helmet, consider these top picks.

  • Best Overall
    HJC Solid IS-Cruiser Half Shell Motorcycle Helmet
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A modern and sleek-looking matte black half helmet with an integrated smoked sun shield for added protection and vision.

    Pros
    Pros

    It features plush and moisture-wicking Nylex padding. It fits snuggly, securely, and comfortably. It is lightweight and easy to put on. Plus, the visor reduces wind noise and resistance.

    Cons
    Cons

    It isn’t the most ventilated helmet on the market and can get quite hot because it’s black. Also, the windscreen isn’t tinted.

  • Best Value
    Vega Helmets Warrior Motorcycle Half Helmet
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A small, lightweight, and comfortable half helmet that features an adjustable dial system to fit it firmly to your head.

    Pros
    Pros

    It includes a tinted drop-down sun shield to protect your eyes from the sun, bugs, and debris. It is equipped with an advanced moisture-wicking liner and padding for maximum comfort.

    Cons
    Cons

    It does not offer much protection for your ears. The shield feels flimsy and wobbles a bit. The lining is a bit thin and can move around.

  • Honorable Mention
    HJC Helmets CS-2N Half Helmet
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    HJC made this list again because it knows how to make a tough and lightweight half helmet, and the CS-2N is really good. The shell is developed out of thermoplastic alloy for added protection.

    Pros
    Pros

    The helmet comes with an aerodynamic visor, a soft and padded Nylex interior, two vents for enhanced airflow, a removable zip-out neck curtain, and optional earflaps with pockets for speakers.

    Cons
    Cons

    The visor is small and does not protect your eyes or face. The wind noise is loud. The chin strap is short and can be a hassle to buckle.

Tips

  • Wear a mask or bandana over your mouth to protect against bugs, the elements, and debris. While the shield or visor may do this as well, a second barrier is always a bonus.
  • Once the helmet is on, tie or wrap the straps around themselves so they don’t interfere with your eyes, ears, or face during the ride.
  • If the padding falls off or doesn’t stay on, glue them back into place with a strong adhesive or water-resistant tape.

FAQs

Q: Are helmets required in every state?

A: No. Check your state’s motorcycle laws to see if they require you to wear a helmet. However, we recommend you wear one when you ride to better protect yourself on the road.

Q: How can I be sure a motorcycle half helmet fits comfortably?

A: Measure your head and compare the size with the manufacturer's sizing chart. To do this, measure the width of your skull. You want a helmet that fits comfortably without being too snug or too loose and one that doesn’t ride too high on your head.

Q: Can I mount a camera to a half helmet?

A: You should be able to mount a camera to any helmet; however, it is best to check with the manufacturer to make sure. Some helmets may not be able to properly hold the extra weight of the camera.

Q: Can I wear glasses or goggles with a half helmet?

A: Half helmets are designed to allow the rider to wear glasses or goggles while riding. Because they do not offer full head protection, you should wear a pair of glasses or sunglasses to protect your eyes and face.

Final Thoughts

If you need a reliable and durable motorcycle half helmet, then consider the HJC Solid IS-Cruiser Half Shell Motorcycle Helmet

If you want to save some cash and still get a strong half helmet to protect you while you ride, check out the Vega Helmets Warrior Motorcycle Half Helmet.

MORE TO READ