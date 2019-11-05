Best Motorcycle Half Helmets: Stylish and Protective Head Gear

Tips

Wear a mask or bandana over your mouth to protect against bugs, the elements, and debris. While the shield or visor may do this as well, a second barrier is always a bonus.

Once the helmet is on, tie or wrap the straps around themselves so they don’t interfere with your eyes, ears, or face during the ride.

If the padding falls off or doesn’t stay on, glue them back into place with a strong adhesive or water-resistant tape.

FAQs

Q: Are helmets required in every state?

A: No. Check your state’s motorcycle laws to see if they require you to wear a helmet. However, we recommend you wear one when you ride to better protect yourself on the road.

Q: How can I be sure a motorcycle half helmet fits comfortably?

A: Measure your head and compare the size with the manufacturer's sizing chart. To do this, measure the width of your skull. You want a helmet that fits comfortably without being too snug or too loose and one that doesn’t ride too high on your head.

Q: Can I mount a camera to a half helmet?

A: You should be able to mount a camera to any helmet; however, it is best to check with the manufacturer to make sure. Some helmets may not be able to properly hold the extra weight of the camera.

Q: Can I wear glasses or goggles with a half helmet?

A: Half helmets are designed to allow the rider to wear glasses or goggles while riding. Because they do not offer full head protection, you should wear a pair of glasses or sunglasses to protect your eyes and face.

Final Thoughts

If you need a reliable and durable motorcycle half helmet, then consider the HJC Solid IS-Cruiser Half Shell Motorcycle Helmet.

If you want to save some cash and still get a strong half helmet to protect you while you ride, check out the Vega Helmets Warrior Motorcycle Half Helmet.