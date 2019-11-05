Best Motorcycle Half Helmets: Stylish and Protective Head Gear
Hit the open road with these tough and protective motorcycle half helmets
- Best OverallHJC Solid IS-Cruiser Half Shell Motorcycle HelmetSummarySummary
A modern and sleek-looking matte black half helmet with an integrated smoked sun shield for added protection and vision.ProsPros
It features plush and moisture-wicking Nylex padding. It fits snuggly, securely, and comfortably. It is lightweight and easy to put on. Plus, the visor reduces wind noise and resistance.ConsCons
It isn’t the most ventilated helmet on the market and can get quite hot because it’s black. Also, the windscreen isn’t tinted.
- Best ValueVega Helmets Warrior Motorcycle Half HelmetSummarySummary
A small, lightweight, and comfortable half helmet that features an adjustable dial system to fit it firmly to your head.ProsPros
It includes a tinted drop-down sun shield to protect your eyes from the sun, bugs, and debris. It is equipped with an advanced moisture-wicking liner and padding for maximum comfort.ConsCons
It does not offer much protection for your ears. The shield feels flimsy and wobbles a bit. The lining is a bit thin and can move around.
- Honorable MentionHJC Helmets CS-2N Half HelmetSummarySummary
HJC made this list again because it knows how to make a tough and lightweight half helmet, and the CS-2N is really good. The shell is developed out of thermoplastic alloy for added protection.ProsPros
The helmet comes with an aerodynamic visor, a soft and padded Nylex interior, two vents for enhanced airflow, a removable zip-out neck curtain, and optional earflaps with pockets for speakers.ConsCons
The visor is small and does not protect your eyes or face. The wind noise is loud. The chin strap is short and can be a hassle to buckle.