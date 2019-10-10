Best Motorcycle Helmet Cameras: MotoVlog In HD

These are the most user-friendly, high-quality and easy-to-mount motorcycle helmet cameras

By Ashutosh Bhosale
Motorcycle helmet cameras do much more than just share your riding adventures on YouTube and social media. They have proved time and again to be highly useful as evidence in cases of accidents, insurance claims, and unlawful police stops. Here are our top picks for the best motorcycle helmet cameras for all your recording needs.

  • Best Overall
    GoPro Hero 7 Black
    Summary
    The latest 4K 60fps waterproof action camera from well-known brand GoPro.
    Pros
    HyperSmooth EIS from GoPro offers excellent electronic image stabilization, even at 4K 60fps recording. High-quality OEM helmet mounts ensure firm and secure attachment of the camera to the helmet.
    Cons
    Pricey. Helmet mounts have to be purchased separately. Users report frequent heating up of the camera.
  • Best Value
    AKASO V50 Elite
    Summary
    A budget-friendly action camera that can record good 4K 60fps video.
    Pros
    Has good EIS with support up to 4K 30fps. The handy driving mode starts recording when you begin to move and stops recording when you come to a halt. It comes with a helmet mount, among other accessories.
    Cons
    No EIS for 1080p 120fps and 4K 60fps. Average low-light video quality. It does not have a touchscreen.
  • Honorable Mention
    AKASO EK7000 Pro
    Summary
    An inexpensive action camera that offers interpolated 4K (not true 4K) recording but good 1080p footage.
    Pros
    Has good EIS at 1080p.
    The interface is user-friendly and easy to learn. It offers features like an adjustable view angle, wireless remote control, and built-in WiFi. It comes with lots of mounts, including a helmet mount, and other accessories like a waterproof case.
    Cons
    EIS is available only for 1080p 60fps and not for higher resolutions; which is why it isn’t our value pick, despite being the cheapest of the three.

Tips

  • It is always better to buy an action camera that has a screen so that you get to see a preview of exactly what you’re recording. We recommend staying clear of cameras without screens.
  • Be sure to check whether EIS is available for the resolution and fps (frames per second) you wish to record your videos in, as EIS is essential. 
  • If you also wish to record your voice while the camera is helmet-mounted, consider investing in a dedicated motovlogging external microphone. This will help eliminate wind noise and ensure that the recorded audio is clear.

FAQs

Q: What is EIS and why is it necessary?

A: EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) is a post-processing technique that compensates for camera shake and makes your videos look smooth and unblurred. The helmet-mounted camera will face a lot of movement, including jitters, and EIS will be essential to stabilize this camera shake.

Q: Is HyperSmooth that good?

A: Yes, HyperSmooth is that good. However, it does have a few minor drawbacks. For example, it drains the battery, and crops off 10 to 20 percent of the edges for the EIS to work, which results in videos with a narrower FOV (field of view).

Q: I see too much flickering in low light. Is my camera defective?

A: If there’s a lot of flickering occurring, chances are you’re using the wrong shooting mode. Different areas in the world use different lighting frequency. PAL shoots at 25/50/100fps while NTSC shoots in 30/60/120fps, and you may need to change this setting depending on where you are in the world.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best motorcycle helmet camera is the GoPro Hero 7 Black. It offers best-in-class EIS, a variety of mounting options, and excellent warranty support in the United States.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the AKASO V50 Elite.

