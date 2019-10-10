Best Motorcycle Helmet Cameras: MotoVlog In HD

Tips

It is always better to buy an action camera that has a screen so that you get to see a preview of exactly what you’re recording. We recommend staying clear of cameras without screens.

Be sure to check whether EIS is available for the resolution and fps (frames per second) you wish to record your videos in, as EIS is essential.

If you also wish to record your voice while the camera is helmet-mounted, consider investing in a dedicated motovlogging external microphone. This will help eliminate wind noise and ensure that the recorded audio is clear.

FAQs

Q: What is EIS and why is it necessary?

A: EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) is a post-processing technique that compensates for camera shake and makes your videos look smooth and unblurred. The helmet-mounted camera will face a lot of movement, including jitters, and EIS will be essential to stabilize this camera shake.

Q: Is HyperSmooth that good?

A: Yes, HyperSmooth is that good. However, it does have a few minor drawbacks. For example, it drains the battery, and crops off 10 to 20 percent of the edges for the EIS to work, which results in videos with a narrower FOV (field of view).

Q: I see too much flickering in low light. Is my camera defective?

A: If there’s a lot of flickering occurring, chances are you’re using the wrong shooting mode. Different areas in the world use different lighting frequency. PAL shoots at 25/50/100fps while NTSC shoots in 30/60/120fps, and you may need to change this setting depending on where you are in the world.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best motorcycle helmet camera is the GoPro Hero 7 Black. It offers best-in-class EIS, a variety of mounting options, and excellent warranty support in the United States.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the AKASO V50 Elite.