Jeep’s Factory Warranty

Chrysler Jeep is a brand that has made a name for itself over the decades for rugged, off-road vehicles that are almost endlessly modifiable and can survive a lot of abuse that other vehicles can’t. With a good mix of off-road vehicles and daily drivers, all Jeep vehicles have the same basic warranty coverage.

Here’s a look at what you get with that coverage.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 3 years/36,000 miles

: 3 years/36,000 miles Powertrain Coverage : 5 years/60,000 miles

: 5 years/60,000 miles Adjustment Period: 1 year/12,000 miles

Pros

Decent adjustment period

Limited list of modifications that can void the warranty

Comes with roadside assistance and free towing during the length of the comprehensive coverage

Cons

Limited coverage terms for the comprehensive and powertrain coverage

Confusing Mopar vehicle protection on parts with different terms

Warranty In-Depth

Jeep may offer a lot of unique options and features with its vehicle lineup, but it takes a basic approach with its factory warranty coverage. In fact, the company follows the same industry standards as other automakers in terms of term length and coverage size. In other words, you won’t find too much that stands out here.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The basic comprehensive coverage that Jeep offers lasts three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first. This portion of the warranty is meant to cover the vehicle from typical manufacturing and material defects that can arise during the first few years of its life.

In general, the warranty covers virtually everything that isn’t a normal wear item. In other words, if the part isn’t designed to wear away over time (i.e. water pump, air conditioning system, fuel pump, exhaust manifold, and four-wheel/all-wheel drive systems), unlike tires or brake pads, there is a good chance you will see it in the inclusion list of this warranty.

The warranty doesn’t, however, cover issues caused by other things besides factory defects.

Instead of offering a dedicated roadside assistance plan, Jeep simply wraps this perk up into the bumper-to-bumper coverage. With this, the company offers free towing and other services on the road for free in case you break down or get into trouble. This portion of the coverage ends at the same time as the rest of the bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Powertrain Coverage

The powertrain warranty from Jeep lasts longer than the bumper-to-bumper coverage, coming in at five years or 60,000 miles. Unlike the comprehensive warranty, this portion doesn’t cover as many parts in the inclusion list. In fact, it only covers a small portion of what the comprehensive coverage leaves when it expires.

Specifically, the powertrain warranty covers most of the parts that make the vehicle run normally. This includes anything in the drivetrain like the axles, transaxles, transmission, and engine. Some small parts, however, like filters and plugs, are not covered by this warranty coverage portion.

Additional Coverage

The Jeep factory warranty comes with a few extras, but minor, coverages meant for specific cases and parts. These include basic corrosion and emission warranties meant for rust and emission compliance.

Like other factory corrosion or perforation warranties, Jeep’s coverage will take effect if the vehicle develops some untimely rust through the frame or components of the vehicle. It doesn’t deal with surface rust, however, since this is most likely to develop depending on the driving conditions and local weather of the vehicle.

The Federal Emissions warranty covers parts that deal with the disposal of harmful chemicals and fumes in the exhaust. This coverage includes parts like the fuel injection system and air system control.

What We Like

Since the factory warranty has the same coverage term and size as most of the company’s competitors, there isn’t much that stands out with the Jeep coverage. The fact that it meets industry standards is a good thing since anything less wouldn’t offer adequate coverage for the common defects that can develop with new vehicles in the first few years.

Beyond the standard length, the thing we really like is the leeway the company offers customers in modifying their vehicles. Since popular Jeep models like the Wrangler are designed to be modified for different driving purposes, the company limits the types of services and modifications that can void the warranty.

This allows owners to use non-Chrysler parts and materials without fear of voiding the warranty. Many accessories that a Jeep, Dodge, Ram, or Fiat Chrysler dealership won’t install can also be included without ending the warranty prematurely. In fact, the only things that will void the warranty are basically anything that affects or disconnects the odometer.

What We Don’t Like

As stated above, we aren’t fans of Jeep’s coverage length, even though it is the industry standard for comprehensive and powertrain warranties. More than that, the warranty is restrictive for non-defect issues, meaning you won’t get much use out of the warranty unless the issue was caused by the factory.

The main thing we dislike about the Jeep warranty is the odd coverage the company has placed on some specific parts. For particular powertrain parts like batteries, alternators, gaskets and seals, and performance parts, the company uses a separate Mopar product warranty that has different length/mileage terms than the actual bumper-to-bumper warranty.

FAQs

Q. Does Jeep have a lifetime warranty?

A. No. The old lifetime warranty the company offers was replaced by a seven-year/unlimited mileage plan as an option for high-mileage drivers.

Q. Will the Jeep warranty cover damage done while off-roading?

A. No. The factory warranty only covers defects due to factory mistakes made from poor materials or workmanship.

Q. Is the Jeep factory warranty the same as a service contract?

A. No. Unlike a service contract, the basic limited warranty takes care of the cost of all parts covered by the manufacturer itself, offering you a better peace of mind than some third-party warranties can offer.

Is Jeep’s Warranty Worth It?

For basic issues that are caused by the factory, the Jeep warranty can save you some money on necessary repairs or services to correct the issue. Unfortunately, there isn’t much else, outside of the roadside assistance and towing, that adds to the cost-saving value of most warranties.

If you are looking at buying a Jeep in the near future, you won’t be missing out on anything. Just don’t expect too much in terms of extra perks or extended coverage.

