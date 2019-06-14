Best Trailer Brake Controllers: Stop Safely When Hauling Cargo

When you’re transporting cargo on a trailer, one thing you should ask yourself is “What brake controller should I buy?” It's an important accessory that makes towing considerably safer. Essentially, the device directs the trailer to stop every time you apply the brakes on your tow vehicle. Read our electric trailer brake controller review to find the best trailer brake controller on the market.

The boost selector button may stop working over time. The display may malfunction, and it may be hard to install if your vehicle doesn't come with a tow package.

Braking is smooth and solid, and setup and installation are simple. The boost setting makes it easy to add more braking power, and it doesn't over or underpower the brakes.

It has a boost feature, self-diagnostics that illuminate an LED readout when issues occur, and a plug-and-play port. It also has a snap-in dash mounting clip and works with up to three axles.

It may lock up the tires on gravel surfaces or if you don't change it back to a particular mode. It also stays on if you don't disconnect it.

It creates a very smooth stopping experience, and the boost feature works well. The installation is easy, programming and setup are simple, and the controller is reliable and effective.

This device is for one- to three-axle trailers. It has a boost feature, LED display, a plug-and-play port, and a snap-in mounting bracket that allows you to remove and store the device.

The buttons may stick, making it difficult to change the settings. There is no on or off switch, and the screen may freeze or fail. It is also pricier than other models.

It's easy to install and adjust and smoothly applies the brakes. The one-button switch for boost is very convenient, and the display warns you right away when something is wrong.

It controls up to four axles and features an easy-to-read LCD display. The device includes a boost feature, integrated plug-and-play port, and a snap-in mounting clip for removal and storage.

Benefits of Trailer Brake Controllers

The best trailer brake controller will ensure that a trailer's heavyweight doesn't move or push forward when you stop your vehicle. The braking system helps prevent a trailer from jackknifing or losing control, which can be very dangerous and potentially fatal. Monitor your system. A top-rated trailer brake controller will allow you to control and oversee the towing vehicle system while you're driving. It will feature advanced diagnostics that allow you to monitor what's going on, including updates on the trailer braking and cargo.

A top-rated trailer brake controller will allow you to control and oversee the towing vehicle system while you're driving. It will feature advanced diagnostics that allow you to monitor what's going on, including updates on the trailer braking and cargo. Extend the life of your brake pads . If you don't have a brake controller, the towing vehicle's brake pads provide all of the stopping power. They will wear more quickly over time and may cause brake fade.

. If you don't have a brake controller, the towing vehicle's brake pads provide all of the stopping power. They will wear more quickly over time and may cause brake fade. Pay very little. ​​​​The best brake controller for the money can be very affordable, particularly compared to other trailer accessories. It's worth your peace of mind to utilize the best electric trailer brake controller without spending a lot of money. Types of Brake Controllers Proportional There are significant differences between a proportional vs. time-delayed brake controller. A proportional controller uses internal, inertia-based sensors to determine when and how your vehicle brakes. When your tow vehicle decelerates, the sensor reacts and commands the controller to send power to the brakes. The best proportional trailer brake controller provides uniform, smooth braking without any push-pull movements. Time Delay This type of controller has a delay when you first apply the brakes. A signal is sent to the brake controller, which sends voltage to the trailer brakes. The delay can be adjusted by the user, who can change it in the sync setting. A time-delayed controller can be mounted at any angle because it doesn't have internal parts that sense the tow vehicle's braking motions. They are simpler to install and cheaper but not recommended for larger trailers. Braking power and rate of application are adjustable depending on factors such as road conditions, load size, and type of trailer. Top Brands Tekonsha Tekonsha is a registered brand of Horizon Global Corporation, based in Plymouth, Mo. In 1964, Tekonsha started manufacturing RV stairs and steps. It now focuses largely on brake controllers, electrical wiring, and trailer brakes. Professional equestrian trainer Stacy Westfall is sponsored by Tekonsha. Top products include the Tekonsha Prodigy P2 Electronic Brake Control and Tekonsha Primus IQ Electronic Brake Control. Draw-Tite Draw-Tite is also a registered brand of Horizon Global Corporation. Draw-Tite, founded in 1946, is the premier brand of custom trailer hitches but also produces trailer brake controllers. One popular product is the Draw-Tite I-Stop IQ Electronic Brake Control. Hopkins Towing Solution Hopkins Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1953 and is located in Emporia, Kan. It's one of the industry's top leaders in towing electrical products. One recommended product is the Hopkins Reliance Plug-in Simple Brake Control. CURT Group CURT Group was founded in 1993 and manufacturers towing products, including custom-fit trailer hitches for nearly every vehicle on the road. The company has manufacturing plants in Wisconsin, South Dakota, and Florida. One recommended product is the CURT TriFlex Electric Trailer Brake Controller. REESE Towpower REESE Towpower is another registered brand of Horizon Global Corporation. The company is based in Solon, Ohio, and produces numerous automotive and recreational products, including trailer accessories, receiver hitches, bike racks, and roof carriers. One popular product is the REESE Towpower Brakeman IV Digital Brake Control. Trailer Brake Controller Pricing Under $50: Lower-priced trailer brake controllers typically are the time-delay variety or are proportional lacking a boost mode and are more difficult to calibrate.

Lower-priced trailer brake controllers typically are the time-delay variety or are proportional lacking a boost mode and are more difficult to calibrate. $50-$150: The majority of good-quality brake controllers are affordable. They are generally reliable, powerful, and have many features that make them worth the price. Key Features Voltage Voltage is one of the top factors when it comes to finding the best-rated brake controller. A tow brake controller consists of either 12 or 24 volts. The vehicle's power source must be compatible with the trailer's brakes. If the two units don't match, the braking controller may malfunction, increasing the risk of an accident. Type of Brake System Trailers with electric brakes are governed by a brake controller, while hydraulic brakes require a special coupler. A towing vehicle does not control this braking element. Certain trailers have both electric and hydraulic components. The best aftermarket trailer brake controller should have the ability to operate both types. Other Considerations Number of Axles: Different types and models of brake controllers can handle a different number of axles. Find a unit that allows you to work with the correct number of axles on your towing rig. Typically, trailer brake controllers are able to control ranges of one to two axles, one to three axles, or one to four axles.

Different types and models of brake controllers can handle a different number of axles. Find a unit that allows you to work with the correct number of axles on your towing rig. Typically, trailer brake controllers are able to control ranges of one to two axles, one to three axles, or one to four axles. Display: A built-in digital display allows you to easily read data from the controller, including battery, output current, and brake pad force. The best digital trailer brake controller will feature an LED monitor. This type of unit is reliable, durable, and efficiently displays vehicle diagnostics.

A built-in digital display allows you to easily read data from the controller, including battery, output current, and brake pad force. The best digital trailer brake controller will feature an LED monitor. This type of unit is reliable, durable, and efficiently displays vehicle diagnostics. Setting Options: You can change various settings on your brake controller. One of the most popular options is the boost feature. This allows you to control the force exerted on the brake pads. Other settings include switching from a hydraulic to electric trailer brake mode.

You can change various settings on your brake controller. One of the most popular options is the boost feature. This allows you to control the force exerted on the brake pads. Other settings include switching from a hydraulic to electric trailer brake mode. Size: Since you will install the brake controller on your dashboard, size is an important factor. For example, if you have a small dashboard, you won't want a large device. The unit should also be placed in a space that is easy to access and manipulate as needed.

Since you will install the brake controller on your dashboard, size is an important factor. For example, if you have a small dashboard, you won't want a large device. The unit should also be placed in a space that is easy to access and manipulate as needed. Tire Safety: A good brake controller will control your wheels and prevent them from wobbling or making sudden, jerky movements. Before purchasing a trailer brake controller, make sure it has features and mounting options that ensure your tires don't fail or move in an unsafe manner. Best Trailer Brake Controller Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Trailer Brake Controller Overall: Tekonsha P3 Electronic Brake Control

This electric trailer brake controls up to four axles and features an easy-to-read LCD display with multiple screen color options and displays in English, French, or Spanish. The diagnostics show output current, battery, brake, and output voltage and warning system alert to "no trailer brake" situations. The device includes a boost feature for customized braking and an integrated plug-n-play port for two-plug adapters. A snap-in mounting clip allows you to remove and store the unit when not in use. Everything works in unison as it should, and it is quick and easy to adjust. It applies the brakes without jerking the trailer and truck. The one-button switch to change the boost setting is very convenient, particularly if the weight of the trailer changes considerably between full and empty. In addition, the display warns you right away when something is wrong and shows how much brake is being applied. It's also very easy to install if your vehicle is prepped for a brake controller. In addition, it mounts at any angle and auto-adjusts to any angle. There have been some reports that the buttons stick, making it difficult to get the settings you want. Another downside is there is no on or off switch, so the device goes into a sleep mode. Also, the screen may freeze or fail over time. The device is also more expensive than some other models. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trailer Brake Controller Value: Draw-Tite I-Stop IQ Electronic Brake Control

This proportional electronic brake control is for one- to three-axle trailers. It has a boost feature and self-diagnostics features that will illuminate an LED readout when problems occur. It works proportionally in reverse and utilizes a plug-and-play port for two-plug adapters. A snap-in mounting bracket allows you to remove and store the device when it's not in use. It creates a very smooth stopping experience, and the boost feature works great. The installation, including mounting and wiring, is easy. Programming and set up are simple, and the controller is reliable and effective. It also includes features not found on similarly priced units, such as auto-leveling. The device is the sister unit to the Tekonsha Primus IQ but is less expensive. One problem is it may be hard to avoid locking up the tires on gravel surfaces. Also, if you don't change back to the street intensity after a steep downhill grade, the wheels may lock up unexpectedly at a slower speed and on hot pavement. In addition, you must disconnect it when not in use or it stays on. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Trailer Brake Controller Honorable Mention: Tekonsha Primus IQ Electronic Brake Control

