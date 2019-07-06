Best Key Finders: Locate Lost Keys & Other Valuables With These Top Devices

If you regularly lose your keys, you may want to invest in a key finder. You simply attach the device to your keychain and either push a button on a separate unit or use your smartphone to find them. Check out our reviews of the best key finders on the market.

The key finder is ear-splittingly loud, and it can be hard to turn down the volume. It's big and clunky, and the battery may not last as long as advertised.

This key finder is simple to use and has more range than a Bluetooth device. It emits an extremely loud beep and is loud and sensitive enough to operate through heavy cushions.

The KeyRinger XL operates up to 300 feet, and the battery lasts 18 months. It includes two KeyRingers that call each other. No setup or programming is required.

It's difficult to hear the beeps through walls, and it has a limited range. Also, it can be bulky if you have a finder plus a car clicker on your keyring.

You don't need a smartphone, Wi-Fi, or the internet. Setup is simple. The receiving end beeps loud enough to hone in on your keys, and the receiver flashes red.

This key finder includes one transmitter, two key receivers, two key ring attachments, and extra batteries. It beeps up to 90 dB, and the transmitter's radio frequency penetrates walls and cushions.

It can’t locate an item that's out of range, and it may not work with some Android devices. You have to pay a fee to be part of the Tile Community Find.

It's easy to set up and helps you find your phone while it's on silent. It can locate luggage, and it saves your last location on a map..

This device connects to your smartphone to locate keys as well as your phone. It includes a network of users who can help you find your Tile Mate.

Benefits of Key Finders They locate lost keys. If you're the type of person who's a little disorganized and you often misplace your belongings, the best key finder device will help pinpoint your missing keys so they’re easy to find.

Best Key Finder Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Key Finder Overall: Tile Mate with Replaceable Battery

The Tile Mate connects to your smartphone to find your keys. It also works in reverse: If you can't find your phone, simply press the button on the Tile Mate to make your iPhone or Android ring. The device includes a feature called Community Find, which allows its large network of users to help you find your Tile Mate by sending location updates to your app. The battery has a one-year guarantee, and it's easy to replace. This key finder easy to set up and place on a key ring. It will work for anyone, including the elderly, if they have a smartphone with Bluetooth tracking. It has a longer range and a louder ring tone than the previous Tile model and is the perfect device if you misplace your phone while it's on silent. It's also great for locating baggage at the airport. In addition, it saves your last location so you can easily find it on a map when, for example, you forget where you left your car in a parking lot. Like most key finders, it cannot locate an item that is out of range, and it's not a GPS device. It cannot tell you where your Tile is currently located. Also, it may not pair well with some Android phones, and you have to pay a fee to be part of the Tile Community Find. Finally, the tile button is easy to push by accident, and your keys can start beeping when you don't want them to. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Key Finder Value: Click 'n Dig Model D2 Key Finder

The sturdy, bell-shaped Click 'n Dig includes one transmitter, two key receivers, two key ring attachments, and extra batteries. The latest model has a new antenna for better reception, and it a louder beep up to 90 dB. There are no screws to access the battery, and the transmitter's radio frequency penetrates through walls, cushions, and more. In addition, the company provides a 12-month warranty. The receivers and finder are well-made, and there's no need for a smartphone, Wi-Fi, or the internet. You just press a button and find a misplaced item. It's great for people such as the elderly who don't have smartphones but can push a button and listen for a beeping sound. The setup is simple, and the receiving end beeps loud enough to hone in on your keys. There's also a light on the receiver that flashes red. When the battery starts getting low, it beeps periodically to let you know. One problem is that it's a little difficult to hear the beeps through the walls of a room, and it has a limited range. Also, it can add some bulk to your keys if you have a finder plus a car clicker on your keyring. There have also been some complaints that the key finder will spontaneously start beeping. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Key Finder Honorable Mention: KeyRinger XL

