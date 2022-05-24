Why Rivian and Mercedes’ ‘Tank Turn’ Is Horrible for Trails

Another electric, overland-focused SUV is announced, and yet another cool party trick comes with it. Mercedes last week showed off a camo-wrapped EQG electric G-Wagen ripping what are commonly known as "tank turns," spinning the SUV in place sort of like a tank.

It's a flashy move (one that seems more useful in a parking lot than in the middle of a mountain range) but Mercedes is far from the only manufacturer to offer it; Rivian has the same feature on its electric R1T pickup truck. It's something I expect to see more of as electric all-wheel-drive vehicles, which can spin their wheels in opposing directions simultaneously, are more available. And, as ever-more-rugged marketing inevitably accompanies those vehicles. However, the unfortunate truth is that using these party-trick features on any real-world trails is absolutely terrible for the environment and for other overlanders. So, I'm begging owners: Don't use 'em.

The damage that tank-turning and wheel-lock features can do extends even beyond ecological impact. Using these party tricks digs up existing trails and makes once-smooth dirt riddled with deep tracks, which makes it progressively harder for future drivers to navigate through and rapidly wears out infrequently maintained paths. While every vehicle that goes offroad is going to impact the terrain in some way, it substantially worsens overlanding's impact if drivers are constantly locking tires to make tight turns, or ripping donuts instead of waiting for a wider space to perform a U-turn.