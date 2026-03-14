USPS Drops Lowrider Stamp Collection

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you haven’t used a stamp in a while, now is a great time to start. The United States Postal Service just released a collection of lowrider stamps, honoring an important automotive subculture and reminding car enthusiasts that physical mail is still a thing that exists.

The stamps immortalize five lowriders in adhesive-backed paper: the 1958 Chevrolet Impala “Eight Figures,” the 1964 Impala “Golden Rose,” the 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme “Pocket Change,” the 1946 Chevy Fleetline “Let the Good Times Roll/Soy Como Soy,” and the 1963 Impala “El Rey.” Each sheet of 15 costs $11.70, and as with the previous Pony Car collection, these are Forever Stamps that are good for all domestic first-class mail anytime after purchase.

United States Postal Service

The stamp designs are also available on a set of five Field Notes notebooks for $24.95. These pocket-sized notebooks are very handy for quickly jotting things down that you won’t remember later, in a tidier way than the alternative flurry of Post-Its. (Ed. Note: I carry a Field Notes book with me at all times. You can bet I’m scooping up one of these! -CJ)

Emerging from Mexican-American communities, the lowrider community started out slamming cars to the ground, which led to elaborate hydraulic suspension systems and paint jobs. It’s one of the most vibrant communities in the car world, bringing people together over a shared love of modifying and driving cars, yet it’s nonetheless been targeted by law enforcement with ride-height requirements, rules against certain modifications, and in California, a cruising ban that was only lifted in 2024.

United States Postal Service

As the USPS’s choice of subjects indicates, big American sedans and coupes are the most likely to get the lowrider treatment, although as with any style of car modification, there are always outliers. The Impala is a particular favorite, one of the reasons why it was sad to see Chevy’s full-size sedan head to the big parking lot in the sky in 2020, even if the final version was an underwhelming bore.

Even if you haven’t paid a bill by mail or sent a letter since the Impala was culturally relevant, these stamps are a neat way to celebrate the lowrider community and support an important public service.

Got tips? Send them in: tips@thedrive.com