The Steyr-Puch Pinzgauer is a military-grade off-roader named after a breed of cattle, built by the same company that co-developed the original Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It can go pretty much anywhere. How can you improve this seemingly perfect machine? By adding electric motors.

At least, that’s what the YouTube channel Creative Engineering Projects is betting. It just launched a video series documenting the conversion of a 1973 Pinzgauer 712M 6×6 to electric power. Plenty of classic vehicles (and some not-so-classics) have been made into EVs for various reasons, but in this case it was because the engine was starting to have problems, and didn’t like being left sitting for long periods of time. That’s not ideal, because a Pinzgauer isn’t exactly daily-driver material. Plus, instantly available electric-motor torque will definitely come in handy off-road.

The plan was to replace the engine and five-speed manual transmission with an electric motor mounted directly to the rig’s two-speed transfer case, with batteries mounted in side cargo boxes and other electronics taking the place of the engine in a cubbyhole under the cab. That plan quickly went awry when the company hired to perform the conversion folded, requiring the Pinzgauer to be rescued.

The partly finished Pinzgauer EV was drivable, but its owner describes it as a “rough draft,” with several issues that needed fixing. It leaked ATF and the driveline vibrated so much that it shook motor-mount bolts loose. The leak turned out to be a result of mounting the motor with its sump 45 degrees from the bottom, which left a vent too low.

Pinzgauer 6×6 EV Conversion Part One: The First Drive

Pinzgauer 6×6 EV Conversion Part Two: Diagnosing the Drivetrain

The vibration was also partly an artifact of the motor positioning, as it left the driveshaft at a steeper angle than stock. The spline adapter used to connect it to the motor also wasn’t retained onto the motor shaft, allowing it to move forward and backward. Diagnosing problems like this is the difference between bolting a bunch of parts together and having a functional vehicle.

These videos can hopefully inspire those tackling their own EV conversion projects to keep on truckin’. And it’s hard to argue with the finished product—an electric off-roader that’s even more capable than before. You don’t have to love all EVs to appreciate this, and if it weren’t for all of the hullabaloo surrounding electrification in the news, this wouldn’t be controversial at all. It’s just a cool ride gaining a new life.