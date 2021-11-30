I know, just yesterday I was complaining that concept cars are boring now and today I'm going to tell you they're too silly. I'm just like that Meredith Brooks song: full of multitudes. Anyway, the thing we have to apply some healthy skepticism to today is Hennessey Performance's idea for a six-wheel electric supercar. Called Project Deep Space because, I don't know—if you're a billionaire that's the sort of thing you're into these days—the "Hyper-GT" was teased on Hennessey's social media Tuesday with sketches that contain riveting little design details.

Twitter: @hennesseyperf

The seats are, as you can see above, arranged to avoid making conversation with your fellow passengers. The one at the rear, styled as a "VVIP seat," even reclines fully for reasons. It will be made with "ultra lux materials/tech," which is good because it will probably cost a ton if it ever gets built. My favorite design notes, however, are on the side-view. They let you know this enormous, six-wheeled, six-motored limousine will have space in the frunk for four sets of carry-on luggage. Project Deep Space also boasts that four—yes, four—sets of golf clubs can fit in the trunk, making it roughly as useful as the most popular electric vehicle: a golf kart. Thing is, being a creep about EVs is very much my thing. When I saw the Hennessey designs my mind went wandering about what it looked an awful lot like, down to the ugly-as-hell gullwing doors. It's the KAZ Eliica, a car that was immensely lovingly designed and with huge ambitions by a team led by Hiroshi Shimizu at Japan's Keio University, way back in the early 2000s.

Getty