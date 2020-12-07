Gangs Are Doing Fast & Furious-Style Heists on Moving Semi-Trucks to Steal PlayStation 5s

It's the holiday season, which means Mariah Carey is earning her entire annual salary in Christmas music royalties and parents are scouring store shelves in an attempt to find the latest and greatest gaming gear. It also happens to be the year that a pair of brand new gaming consoles have launched, and thieves all over the world are looking to capitalize on the unprecedented demand that follows any new release—including stealing the systems directly from moving trucks in crazy heist operations.

In the United Kingdom, police call these types of thefts "rollover raids," and the action itself closely resembles the opening scene of the original 2001 street racing cult classic, The Fast and The Furious. A pack of cars (though probably not Honda Civics with underglow) works to box in a semi-truck carrying high-value goods. One car positions itself in front of the truck to control the speed, and another one or two vehicles go beside the truck to prevent it from changing lanes while a final vehicle behind the semi actually commits the deed.

The trailing car houses the daredevil thief who climbs out of the moving vehicle at highway speeds and into the trailer. When the goods are found inside the cargo area, the thief tosses them back into the moving vehicle before jumping back onto the car. The pack then drives away with no driver interaction whatsoever.