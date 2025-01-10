Nissan Built This Electric R32 Skyline GT-R to Match the Original as Closely as Possible

There may still be hope for old, iconic performance cars when fossil fuels run out, and Nissan’s latest one-off build attempts to show what’s possible. Those who’ve been paying attention will be no stranger to classic car EV conversions but Nissan’s “R32 EV,” a purely electric vehicle that looks and even attempts to drive and sound like an R32 Skyline GT-R, is one of the first to come from a big name automaker.

Unveiled at this week’s Tokyo Auto Salon, the R32 EV was built as a passion project by a small group of Nissan engineers in Japan. The goal was to preserve as much of the R32 experience for future generations, generations that may not have access to gasoline, even if they’d like to.

Nissan

The R32 EV’s performance was carefully calibrated to replicate that of the gas-powered original. In lieu of an RB26, the R32 EV is powered by two electric motors capable of making 215 horsepower and 251 lb-ft of torque each, but tuned to match the old car’s torque-to-weight ratio, taking into account the fact that the R32 EV is 816 pounds heavier. Power comes from a 62-kWh battery lifted from the Leaf Nismo RC02 racer placed where the rear seats used to be.

Torque distribution and delivery were also designed to replicate the OG Skyline’s legendary ATTESA E-TS all-wheel-drive system, albeit with even quicker response and precision. Nissan even brought on one of the master drivers who worked on the original R32 GT-R, Hiroyoshi Kato, to help fine tune this one.

Nissan

And when it comes to the pesky issue of sound and powertrain engagement, the R32 EV features artificial noises in the cabin “inspired” by the real RB26DETT as well as simulated, paddle-operated, Hyundai Ioniq 5 N-style “gears.” Shifts come with a physical jolt and torque is limited if you’re not in the optimal gear.

Nismo Sports suspension with Öhlins dampers keep things planted while brakes lifted from the R35 GT-R slow things down and sit behind 18-inch wheels designed to look like the old 16-inchers that came on the original. Inside, the gauge cluster and center stack are screens, but emulate the gauges and center stack of the old car.

Nissan says there’s still work to do in terms of “tuning and dynamic development.” Unfortunately, it has no plans to sell the R32 EV or even offer a conversion kit at this time, and the car will exist purely as a research project and Tokyo Auto Salon showpiece.

Got a tip or question for the author about the R32 EV? You can reach him here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com