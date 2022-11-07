This 2022 Honda Civic for Sale Has a Stunning 248,000 Miles on the Odometer

Honda's reputation for reliability is renowned among car owners and shoppers. Customers trust Hondas, tuners love building Hondas, and enthusiasts track Hondas because they're fantastically unfussy. But this 2022 Civic for sale in Texas is impressive, even for a Honda. In just its lone year of life, this plucky Civic has traveled 248,740 miles—or about 10,000 miles past the moon.

The moon-miles Civic is up for sale with an asking price of $18,999—you can see the listing here, though we should say it's loading pretty slowly with all the attention this car is getting—and it's in shockingly good condition. Even though it's only been on the road for a year, 248,740 miles worth of driving, getting in and out, touching the steering wheel, and using all of the switchgear is still a ton of wear and tear. But don't tell that to this Civic because it looks new, inside and out. That whole "They don't make 'em like they used to" adage apparently doesn't apply to Hondas.

How does someone drive the equivalent of a moon landing in just one year? Tire Meets Road dug in and found the car's CarFax, which led them to the dealer that provided all of the car's 27 recorded services, Rusty Wallis Honda in Dallas. We reached out to the service department and talked to an employee there who knows the high-mileage Civic well. According to one of the service techs, the owner was a medical courier of some kind who drove hundreds of miles per day, almost every day.

Looking at the CarFax, almost all of the service records were routine, with countless oil changes, fluid checks, and tire rotations. The only two services noted on the report that weren't routine were to fix a broken grille (something's bound to hit the grille during 248,000 miles of highway driving) and replace a lug nut. But that's it.

The Rallye Red Honda Civic is also a Touring spec, so it's fully loaded and packs a 180 horsepower, 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a CVT. With its combination of an efficient engine and well-equipped interior, it was probably an excellent road trip partner for its 248,000 miles. I hope whoever buys this Civic continues to use it for long-distance driving, and documents it, to see just how many miles it can continue to rack up incredibly high mileage in such short spans of time.