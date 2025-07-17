This ‘Race-Worn’ Pagani Utopia Is the Pre-Ripped Jeans of Hypercars

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

People who can afford to drop seven figures on a bespoke hypercar often come up with wild color combinations, so you’re not confusing anyone else’s ride for theirs. This particular Pagani Utopia commissioned by one client, however, might be the most unique of any we’ve seen lately. Like the pre-ripped denim craze of the aughts, this Utopia trades on stolen valor to look like it’s been through the ringer of endurance racing, and the effect isn’t very persuasive.

Pagani says it’s called “The Coyote” (whether the buyer dubbed it that or the automaker is unclear) and describes it as “a fleeting glimpse of a livery shaped by endurance: untamed, imperfect, alive.” Its red and blue accents are reminiscent of a Martini-liveried Porsche, but what makes this Utopia special are the fake tears stretching from the wheel wells, the floors, and the bottom of the front bumper, revealing “exposed” carbon fiber.

In my view, there are two issues with this. First, it’s ugly. From a distance, it looks like the abrasions were drawn on with marker. Second, if you’ve ever actually seen a car at the end of a full day of competition, they don’t tend to look anything like this Pagani. Fortunately, the World Endurance Championship YouTube account posted a video after last year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans that highlights the difference.

Look at the field of finishers. We see plenty of caked-on dirt and tar, dust collected on the wheels themselves and the surrounding bodywork, and charred panels near exhaust pipes. What we don’t see are strips of wraps and vinyls torn back like Wolverine has clawed through them. And the whole effect feels even flimsier because you just know that the owner will never abuse this car like those battle-scarred gladiators of the Mulsanne. Only one Pagani has ever actually taken on Le Mans, as it happens, and it was a Zonda way back in 2003.

Credit where it’s due, I dig the color combo of the interior. paganiautomobili via Instagram

Of course, this guy can do whatever he wants with his money. It’s his third Pagani, according to the company, and this “collector…doesn’t just configure a car but shapes a fragment of himself into every line and stitch, with patience, care, and almost meditative devotion.” No arguing with that—he’s commissioned a Utopia that is distinctly his own. I’m just wondering if it’s a bellwether for other trends. Some people will tell you cargo shorts are making a comeback; will the same soon be true of distressed denim?

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com